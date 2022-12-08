Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni provides injury update on Rodrigo De Paul and Angel Di Maria ahead of FIFA World Cup quarter-final

Lionel Scaloni has provided updates on the injury status of Rodrigo De Paul and Angel Di Maria ahead of Argentina's quarter-final clash against the Netherlands at the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

De Paul was crucial for La Albiceleste during their Round of 16 clash against Australia. The Atletico Madrid star bossed the midfield throughout the game as Argentina won 2-1. However, there are suggestions that the player might be suffering from an injury and could miss the quarter-final.

Angel Di Maria, meanwhile, didn't feature in the clash against the Socceroos as he was suffering from muscle overload in his left foot.

Fans are understandably worried about the availability of the two stars, and Scaloni recently addressed their concerns. He said:

"He (De Paul) trained yesterday, also Di Maria trained yesterday. Sometimes, players who have played before, will only complete half of the training. We will see today if they are able to play or not. The information you get from the press is difficult to manage."

The Argentina manager added:

"Today we will have the last training and we will see how they will feel today. Always after games, there are always private trainings, individual trainings. And today we will make a decision based on our gameplan tomorrow."

Scaloni also questioned how the press knew about De Paul's potential injury. He said:

"Yesterday we had training behind closed doors. I don't know how you know that Rodrigo might have something strange. So, if they are feeling well, then we will see in today's training if they will be in the line-up."

La Albiceleste secured their quarter-finals berth with a 2-1 win against Australia. Lionel Messi ran back the years with a typical Messi performance, complete with a goal. Manchester City man Julian Alvarez also got on the scoresheet.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, beat the USMNT 3-1. Memphis Depay, Daley Blind, and Denzel Dumfries were the scorers for the Oranje.

Having Angel Di Maria back could be a massive boost for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup quarter-final

Argentina v Australia: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria is one of the most creative players in Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad. While Papu Gomez deputized well for the Juventus star, if Di Maria were to return, it would provide a massive boost to Lionel Scaloni's team.

The same is the case with Rodrigo De Paul. The Atletico Madrid star is a tenacious midfielder and acts as the team's engine. His presence is a key aspect of Argentina's success.

