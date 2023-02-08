Argentina defender Nicolas Tagliafico recently claimed that Lionel Messi didn't need to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup to solidify his legacy in the beautiful game. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace played a starring role in La Albiceleste's triumph in Qatar, scoring seven goals, including a brace in the final against France.

Lionel Messi also provided three assists during the competition and was named the winner of the Golden Ball award for his performance. Speaking about Messi, Tagliafico recently told Ole:

"That Messi is world champion is fair. Let's see, I don't know if he needed it because he's the best and he doesn't have to label himself by championships, but I think football needed to see Leo win a World Cup. Even here, in France, many people told me: "It's good that Leo won."

Lionel Messi 'completed' football with the triumph in Qatar, winning the only major trophy that was missing from his collection. After conquering club football, the little magician has now won the holy grail of international football as well.

Tagliafico also spoke about the sensation he felt while kissing the World Cup trophy for the first time. The left-back said:

"Beautiful. A beautiful feeling. The first feeling I remember is when I walk onto the pitch and look at her. You saw that the two teams enter and the cup is always in the middle. That was my first spark. I had her there. Later, obviously, with the game one forgets everything, the outside, and gets into the game. .

"But later, when it's over, the festivities come to a close and they put it back, you know they're going to call you to give you the medal and going by is like you want to steal it and take it away, heh. But one has to be diplomatic, a kiss and then there will be time to take all the photos that are necessary."

Lionel Messi's teammate Nicolas Tagliafico spoke about living in France after defeating Les Bleus in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Much like Lionel Messi, Nicolas Tagliafico also plays for a French club at the moment. He represents Olympique Lyon at club level.

The defender was asked about the reception he received in France after Argentina defeated Didier Deschamps' team in the FIFA World Cup final. He said:

"Luckily, many people congratulated me. Obviously playing in the country with which we had to play the final and beat them may seem a bit strange. But not. Most congratulated me.

"It's soccer. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. It was their turn in 2018 and this was our turn. Luckily they received me very well at the club. And I'm really happy that it was like that."

