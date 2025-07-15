Argentina FA chief Claudio Tapia provides response when asked if he wants Lionel Messi to return to his boyhood club

President of the Argentine Football Association Claudio Tapia has opened up on the possibility of Lionel Messi returning to his boyhood club. With the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's current deal at Inter Miami expiring in December 2025, there have been plenty of speculation surrounding his future.

As reported by Tribuna.com, Lionel Messi has been the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia, where he could potentially compete with Cristiano Ronaldo once again. Inter Miami, however, are reportedly confident that the former Barcelona star would extend for another year.

Argentine FA chief Claudio Tapia has, however, has added fuel to a fairytale return for Messi to his boyhood club. The former Barcelona superstar started his career at Newell's Old Boys and is a boyhood fan of the club.

Tapia has insisted that he would love to see Messi returning to Newell's Old Boys even if it is for a short period. Speaking to TNT Sports during Angel Di Maria’s emotional return to his boyhood club Rosario Central, the Argentina FA president said, as quoted by Tribuna:

“I hope so. There’s no one who wouldn’t love to see Leo come back and play in front of his people, even if only for a short time.”

Lionel Messi returning to Newell's Old Boys, where it all started, would be quite a full circle. The 38-year-old is already the most decorated footballer of all time and has achieved almost everything he possibly could.

Inter Miami boss opens up on rumours linking Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate with the Herons

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has opened up on speculation about Rodrigo De Paul potentially joining the MLS side this summer. The Argentine midfielder, who shares a solid bond with Lionel Messi, has been heavily linked with a move to the MLS giants.

Mascherano has admitted that he is aware of the reports linking his compatriot to the Chase Stadium. He has also lavished praise on the Atletico Madrid star for his qualities. Mascherano told Deporte Total USA via Bolavip:

"I’ve also read and heard what’s been reported in the media. There’s nothing official regarding Rodrigo De Paul. I always say the same thing: we need to be cautious because he’s a player under contract with another club, and I don’t like speaking about players who don’t belong to our team. If something changes in the future, I’ll have no problem talking about it."

Mascherano added:

"He’s a high-quality player, a World Cup champion, he plays for the Argentina national team, and has been competing in Europe for a long time. Players like that are the ones we like. But I don’t know anything about it."

Inter Miami have a star-studded lineup with Lionel Messi being the posterboy of the club and also the MLS. They also have the likes of Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets who are all close to Lionel Messi.

