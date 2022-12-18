Argentina or France? Gilberto Silva predicts winner of 2022 FIFA World Cup final 

Former Brazilian midfielder Gilberto Silva has backed Argentina to beat France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final tonight (December 18).

Silva, who was a key part of the Brazilian side that won the World Cup in 2002, has predicted Argentina to beat reigning champions France. The former Arsenal midfielder said that it's incredibly difficult to retain the World Cup, which is why only two teams have done so in nine decades.

Silva told Firstpost:

“It’s tough to predict the winner. But with the way they are playing, I think Argentina will win, even though France have a very good chance. France had better results in the past, but I think Argentina will win this time.”

He added:

“As you can see, it’s not only difficult to defend the title, but it’s also very difficult to win it. Since the beginning of the competition, how many teams have it? Not many. And when you have to defend the title, it becomes more difficult, as you are the target for everybody, as every team wants to beat you."

Silva has credited France for their excellent progress over the years since their first FIFA World Cup triumph in 1998. The Brazilian great expects Les Bleus to give their everything against Lionel Messi's Argentina, adding:

"However, France have done well because since 1998 (when they won their first FIFA World Cup), this is the fourth final they have reached and they won two of them, and now there’s an opportunity to win the other one. I am sure France will do everything they can to clinch the title on Sunday."

Les Blues are looking to emulate Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962) as the only teams to win back-to-back World Cups.

Olivier Giroud injured ahead of FIFA World Cup final against Argentina

Ahead of the final, Didier Deschamps' side have a major injury setback to deal with. Striker Olivier Giroud has reportedly suffered a knee knock, making him a doubt against Argentina.

Giroud has been impressive for France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring four times in six games.

It will be interesting to see how Deschamps deals with the situation if Giroud is unavailable for selection. Kylian Mbappe could be used through the middle, with Marcus Thuram slotting in on the left flank. Karim Benzema could also be in the fray.

