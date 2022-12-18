Key France star suffers potential injury blow ahead of FIFA World Cup final against Argentina - Reports

France star Olivier Giroud has suffered an injury ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina on 18 December.

Les Bleus are set to lock horns with La Albiceleste at the Lusail Stadium. Both sides are aiming to become world champions for the third time in their history.

Ahead of the game, Didier Deschamps' side have a major injury issue to worry about. France' all-time leading top-scorer, Giroud, has suffered a knee knock and there is serious doubt around his status as a starter for the clash against Argentina.

Get French Football News @GFFN Breaking | There is a serious doubt on whether or not Olivier Giroud can start tomorrow vs Argentina following a knee knock. More follows. (L’Éq) Breaking | There is a serious doubt on whether or not Olivier Giroud can start tomorrow vs Argentina following a knee knock. More follows. (L’Éq)

Giroud has already scored four goals in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It will be hard for any player to fill his shoes.

Deschamps is reportedly looking at the possibility of playing Kylian Mbappe as the no. 9 with Marcus Thuram operating from the left-wing.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Didier Deschamps is considering benching Olivier Giroud for the World Cup final and starting Marcus Thuram at LW with Kylian Mbappé as the 9.



(Source: Didier Deschamps is considering benching Olivier Giroud for the World Cup final and starting Marcus Thuram at LW with Kylian Mbappé as the 9.(Source: @RMCsport 🚨 Didier Deschamps is considering benching Olivier Giroud for the World Cup final and starting Marcus Thuram at LW with Kylian Mbappé as the 9. (Source: @RMCsport) https://t.co/cBDOSMQPsA

Reports recently emerged that Karim Benzema is available for selection for the 2022 World Cup final. Deschamps, however, revealed his stance on the Benzema situation. The French coach said (via Sky Sports):

"I have players who have been injured before. Karim is one of them. The last to be injured is Lucas Hernandez. Since then, I have 24 players to manage. Asking the question vis-à-vis (with regard to) these players, it's awkward to say the least, if not a little more. The group is there."

Deschamps further added:

"I don't care about invitations from players, former players, or injured players. I don't know who will be there. We had a group at the start and who, from what happened. We lost three, with Nkunku at the beginning. They were part of the beginning of the adventure. There will be 24 important players for France tomorrow."

France looking to become first back-to-back FIFA World Cup champions in six decades with win against Argentina

France Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

No team have won back-to-back FIFA World Cup trophies since Brazil did it in 1958 and 1962. Those Brazil teams had a youthful Pele in their ranks.

France are looking to become the first side in 60 years to do so when they take on Argentina on 18 December.

The 2018 champions have won five out of their six games in Qatar. A 2-0 win against Morocco sealed their berth in the final. Mbappe has been in spectacular form for Les Bleus, scoring five goals. He is the joint top scorer of the tournament. With Giroud in doubt for the final, Deschamps will need his superstar forward at the top of his game.

