Argentina legend trying to convince Lionel Messi to compete at 2024 Paris Olympics: Reports

Argentina national team legend Javier Mascherano is trying to convince Lionel Messi to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to reports from TyC Sports. Mascherano, who is the coach of Argentina's Under-20 side, will also be managing their Olympic squad this summer.

According to the rules of the Olympic football tournament, only three players aged 23 or above are allowed in a participating nation's squad. Mascherano is trying to convince Messi to be one of the big names traveling with the young squad to Paris.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Messi, of course, spent two years in Paris after joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer from boyhood side Barcelona in 2021. He racked up 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 games for PSG across all competitions, before joining MLS side Inter Miami on a free transfer in 2023.

The Argentine maestro has already experienced Olympic glory, standing upon the top step at the 2008 Beijing Olympics with La Albiceleste. He bagged two goals and three assists in five appearances at the tournament, headlining a side that also included Angel Di Maria, Sergio Aguero and Mascherano himself.

Messi will be captaining Argentina at the upcoming Copa America. They are widely considered to be one of the favorites to retain the title they won three years ago, which could lead to some complications in Mascherano's plans.

The final of the Copa America will take place on July 14, and the Olympic football tournament kicks off on July 24. If Argentina potentially make a deep run in the Copa, Mascherano will most likely be unable to convince Messi to join his squad.

"We want him to be here" - Manchester City's Argentine star hopes that Lionel Messi doesn't retire after 2024 Copa America

Manchester City and Argentina star Julian Alvarez made his feelings clear about legendary forward Lionel Messi's potential retirement after the 2024 Copa America.

Speaking to ESPN, Alvarez suggested that La Albiceleste play better with Messi on the pitch. When asked if he wished for the 36-year-old to continue donning the Argentina shirt after Copa America, he said:

"Let’s hope so. He’s going to decide when he retires, but we want him to be here, it makes us better.”

Messi and Alvarez have shared the pitch 24 times for the Argentinian national side. Their best moment came in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal against Croatia. Messi made a mazy run down the flank, turning Josko Gvardiol inside out and setting Alvarez up to seal a 3-0 victory.

Alvarez will certainly be hoping for similar link-up play with Messi at the 2024 Copa America to help his nation defend their crown.