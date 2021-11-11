"Argentina > PSG" - Fans troll Ligue 1 giants after Lionel Messi is pictured enjoying himself in the Argentina camp

Football fans have trolled Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after Lionel Messi was seen enjoying himself whilst on international duty with Argentina.

Lionel Messi had missed the Parisian giants' last two games after sustaining a knee injury. Despite the concerns surrounding his knee, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner was called up to the Argentina squad for their World Cup Qualifiers. The decision certainly caused an uproar amongst PSG fans.

Earlier this week, pictures of Lionel Messi training with the Argentinian squad surfaced where the 34-year-old forward was seen enjoying himself. These images caused football fans to mock the Ligue 1 side, with many supporters claiming the club holds no value to Lionel Messi. Here are some of the best tweets:

Phantom @UTDphantom @goal Not a real footballer in my book @goal Not a real footballer in my book

Random Man @UtdRandom @brfootball My man’s using PSG for training. Argentina Antonella PSG, in that order 😂😂😂 @brfootball My man’s using PSG for training. Argentina Antonella PSG, in that order 😂😂😂

GaLen💙 @GaLeNuzi @goal I guess he loves going on injury vacation at PSG better @goal I guess he loves going on injury vacation at PSG better

ALÃÑSÀ TØFFÍÍ😎💰 @SUPAR_PAWA @goal So why did he not feature in d last two games before the break🤔 @goal So why did he not feature in d last two games before the break🤔

Football Talks @Football__Talks @brfootball It seems like Messi's priority this season is keeping himself in the best shape for Argentina @brfootball It seems like Messi's priority this season is keeping himself in the best shape for Argentina

Seluis⚡️ @soyseluis @brfootball I'm still waiting for Messi's debut at the Deliveroo League. @brfootball I'm still waiting for Messi's debut at the Deliveroo League.

💮🌸 FOREVER MESSI 🌸💮 @meowsakino__o @brfootball Pretty sure I am not the only one who thinks that PSG was only making a big deal out of Messi's injury. @brfootball Pretty sure I am not the only one who thinks that PSG was only making a big deal out of Messi's injury.

AOUfcb @adeoti_uthman @brfootball Man's done with league football... CL and Argentina is the priority now @brfootball Man's done with league football... CL and Argentina is the priority now

𝙼𝙰𝙱⭕𝙺𝙴. @Maboke_Jo @brfootball I think it was part of the contract from Messi to PSG, that the national team will be his 1st priority... and the pdg board respected that T&C @brfootball I think it was part of the contract from Messi to PSG, that the national team will be his 1st priority... and the pdg board respected that T&C

Antisocial @N1CKS_WILLO B/R Football @brfootball Lionel Messi trained with the Argentina national team ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil.



Messi missed PSG’s last two games because of “knee and hamstring pains,” according to the club. Lionel Messi trained with the Argentina national team ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil.Messi missed PSG’s last two games because of “knee and hamstring pains,” according to the club. https://t.co/7Wf16H8bi7 He just plays when he wants twitter.com/brfootball/sta… He just plays when he wants twitter.com/brfootball/sta…

جيسي @ManLikeJM B/R Football @brfootball Lionel Messi trained with the Argentina national team ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil.



Messi missed PSG’s last two games because of “knee and hamstring pains,” according to the club. Lionel Messi trained with the Argentina national team ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil.Messi missed PSG’s last two games because of “knee and hamstring pains,” according to the club. https://t.co/7Wf16H8bi7 You can tell he’s at psg just for vibes, Ramos too twitter.com/brfootball/sta… You can tell he’s at psg just for vibes, Ramos too twitter.com/brfootball/sta…

Sumaya @sumaARw B/R Football @brfootball Lionel Messi trained with the Argentina national team ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil.



Messi missed PSG’s last two games because of “knee and hamstring pains,” according to the club. Lionel Messi trained with the Argentina national team ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil.Messi missed PSG’s last two games because of “knee and hamstring pains,” according to the club. https://t.co/7Wf16H8bi7 Messi be like : Argentina. Golf. Paris. in that order 😁 twitter.com/brfootball/sta… Messi be like : Argentina. Golf. Paris. in that order 😁 twitter.com/brfootball/sta…

Lionel Messi missed PSG's Champions League tie against RB Leipzig before sitting out their league game against Bordeaux.

Argentina are scheduled to face Uruguay and Brazil in the international break. The two-time World Cup winners have made an unbeaten start to their qualifying campaign. Argentina are currently second in the standings, having picked up 25 points from 11 games.

Lionel Messi has played a vital role in Argentina's qualification campaign. The former Barcelona star has scored six goals, including a hat-trick against Bolivia earlier this year.

The 34-year-old forward has scored the third-most goals in the South American Qualifiers. Messi is only trailing Bolivia's Marcelo Moreno (8 goals) and fellow PSG star Neymar (7).

Lionel Messi has had an underwhelming start to his PSG career

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer earlier this summer after Barcelona failed to offer him a new contract. Despite being one of the biggest transfers of 2021, Messi has failed to make a positive impact in the French capital.

Since joining PSG, the Argentine has yet to score a league goal for his new side. In the five Ligue 1 matches he has featured in, Messi has completed the full 90 minutes on just two occasions.

However, things are different when it comes to the Champions League. Lionel Messi has made a mark on the European stage with his new side. The 34-year-old forward scored his first goal for the club in their 2-0 win over Premier League champions Manchester City.

Lionel Messi followed that up with a brace against German side RB Leipzig in PSG's 3-2 win.

As things stand, Messi has scored three goals in eight appearances for Paris Saint-Germain. However, it is only a matter of time before he nets his first goal in Ligue 1.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee