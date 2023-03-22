Argentina reveal stance on Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho amid reports that he could represent Spain

Argentina are confident that Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho will commit his future to the nation and reject a potential switch of allegiances to Spain.

Garnacho, 18, has enjoyed a breakout season at Old Trafford, scoring four goals and providing five assists in 23 games across competitions. He has earned plaudits for his risk-taking style of play as he has caused havoc for defenders on United's left flank.

The former Atletico Madrid academy graduate is yet to make an international appearance at the senior level for Argentina. Speculation has grown that Garnacho could switch nationality to Spain. He was born and raised in Spain but is eligible for La Abiceleste through his mother.

Argentine Football Association international scouting director Juan Martin Tassi has essentially moved to play down the reports. He claimed that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winners have a fluid dialogue with Garnacho and his family:

“We have a fluid dialogue with Garnacho and his family. It’s not something of a moment, but something that developed over time."

Garnacho was selected by Argentina for upcoming friendly action against Panama (March 24) and Cucurao (March 28). However, he picked up a serious ankle injury in Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Southampton on March 12. He has since had to withdraw from Lionel Scaloni's squad.

Despite this, Tassi has claimed that Garnacho is happy to be taken into account by Argentina. He also suggests that the teenager has decided to pick La Abiceleste over La Roja:

“He is very happy to be taken into account by the Argentine national team. The case of Garnacho is the product of the work we have been doing, the closeness that we propose on a day-to-day basis made him lean towards Argentina. All this accompaniment is essential and they feel it.”

Garnacho was close to earning a call-up to Argentina's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Angel Correa picked up an injury ruling him out of the competition and the teenager was lined up as a potential replacement. However, Scaloni opted to choose Atalanta United's Thiago Almada instead.

Argentina boss Scaloni on Manchester United's Garnacho's future with the national team

Lionel Scaloni reacts to Garnacho's injury.

Scaloni has admitted he is disappointed Garnacho has had to withdraw from Argentina's squad for upcoming friendly action. Both the Manchester United teenage winner and Sevilla attacker Papu Gomez have been ruled out with injuries.

The Argentine coach told TyC Sports that it was a pity neither would be able to feature. However, he was keen for Gomez to join up with the squad at some stage:

“The two absences are a pity. Especially that of Papu, who deserved to be here. It is understandable that they do not let him come, but we will do everything possible so that he can be with us for a day or two."

Scaloni then turned the focus to the Manchester United attacker, insisting that he could be handed a future opportunity:

“We trust that Garnacho can be in the next call-up, he’s a boy in whom we have high hopes.”

