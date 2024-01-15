Argentina star Angel Correa held at gunpoint by thieves who stole money and jewellery: Reports

Argentine forward Angel Correa is reportedly the latest in a long list of high-profile footballers to suffer an armed robbery attack at home. The Atletico Madrid man was held at gunpoint in his home by a band of thieves, who robbed him of his money and jewellery.

Recently, there has been a marked increase in the number of robberies of footballers all over Europe, leading to fear from these players. These happenings have led some of them to contemplate moving homes, with Chelsea star Ben Chilwell having put his house up for sale.

Angel Correa was home with his family when the robbers allegedly attacked, and they managed to get away with his valuables. The 28-year-old had recently returned from Saudi Arabia, where he featured for Atletico Madrid in their 5-3 Spanish Super Cup defeat to rivals Real Madrid.

Four masked assailants were responsible for the attack on his property in the upmarket municipality of Boadilla del Monte, west of Madrid’s city centre.

Like Correa, Rayo Vallecano star Radamel Falcao was targeted by robbers in October 2023 when he was not home. Meanwhile, in 2022, then-Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffered a broken jaw after a violent robbery.

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish was also recently robbed, with the miscreants getting away with valuables worth almost £1 million.

The police have visited the home of the Correa family, which the forward shares with his partner and their three young daughters. They have commenced an investigation into the case, having taken fingerprints in the hope of finding those responsible for the robbery.

Angel Correa keen on Atletico Madrid exit

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has reportedly not managed to keep Angel Correa happy and satisfied at the club. The Argentine World Cup winner feels that he has too small a role to play at the club and wants to play more often.

Correa has four goals and an assist in 15 league appearances for Los Colchoneros this season, but has made just three league starts. He also scored one goal in the Copa del Rey win over CD Lugo earlier this month.

Correa is seemingly willing to leave the Spanish side in search of regular minutes, and Saudi Pro League giants Al Ittihad are prepared to sign him. They have made him an offer to join them this month, and he may make the switch.

Atletico Madrid have identified another Argentine to take his place if he does leave, with MLS star Thiago Almada on their radar. They will look to avoid being short-handed in attack by quickly signing a replacement if Correa leaves.