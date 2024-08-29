Argentina star believes Lionel Messi will play for La Albiceleste in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister believes Lionel Messi will play for the national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The legendary forward led La Albiceleste to the 2022 World Cup title and could attempt a title defense with his compatriots at the 2026 edition in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Alongside Diego Maradona, Messi is among the greatest players in the history of Argentine football and the sport overall. The Barcelona legend has been phenomenal for his national team, scoring 109 goals and providing 58 assists in 187 appearances for La Albiceleste.

Many fans and neutrals will be keen to see the Inter Miami star lineup for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, which could be his final international tournament with the national team.

Liverpool midfielder and Argentine international Alexis Mac Allister believes the legendary forward will feature at the tournament, telling ESPN Argentina:

"If you ask me what my feelings are, I believe he will be in the next World Cup."

The 25-year-old has played alongside Lionel Messi for the Argentina national team on 26 occasions, including six matches at the 2022 World Cup.

Lionel Messi refused to commit to playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup for Argentina

Earlier this summer, Argentina legend Lionel Messi refused to commit to playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Messi will be 39 at the time of the tournament and despite being, arguably, his nation's greatest-ever player, he refuses to guarantee that he will be at the tournament.

Speaking to ESPN before the start of this summer's Copa America, the legendary forward said (via NDTV):

"It's great to have records and continue to achieve things but I won't take part in a World Cup just to say I've done six. If I feel good and everything is in place for me to be there, fine, but I won't go just to go. It's very difficult to imagine what can happen because it's still two years away. I don't need to commit right now to whether or not I'll be there."

Lionel Messi led Argentina to the Copa America title this summer as La Albiceleste defended their continental crown. The legendary forward's teammates will hope he can take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and help the nation retain the crown they won in Qatar.

