Argentina star flaunts new tattoo to celebrate 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph

Argentina star Nicolas Tagliafico has shared a video of his new tattoo following his nation's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph.

La Albiceleste, inspired by the tournament's eventual Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi, beat France in the final on 18 December at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. They played out an exciting 3-3 draw in the 120 minutes of regulation.

Argentina flawlessly converted four spot-kicks as compared to France's two to lift the trophy for just the third time in their history. This was Tagliafico's second World Cup with his nation. He started in all four of his team's 2018 FIFA World Cup games in Russia, where they were sent home in the last 16 by France.

In Qatar, Marcos Acuna's presence meant his playing time at left-back was shared.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Nicolás Tagliafico has gotten a tattoo of the World Cup trophy.

Nicolás Tagliafico has gotten a tattoo of the World Cup trophy.https://t.co/hPnskCxgzc

The Olympique Lyonnais left-back featured in all of his team's matches apart from their 2-0 group-stage win against Mexico. He started three games while coming on as a substitute in three other matches.

Tagliafico will now carry a piece of this historic moment with him everywhere after getting a tattoo on his left leg that features him lifting the FIFA World Cup (h/t @RoyNemer).

The Argentine signed for Lyon this summer on a three-year contract, where he has played 15 games so far. If he keeps up his form and fitness, we could see a 34-year-old Tagliafico line up for Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning star could have joined Barcelona last January

Tagliafico notably came close to joining Barcelona in the January transfer window last year, but Ajax blocked a transfer.

Speaking about the incident the following month, a frustrated Taglifiaco slammed the Dutch giants for blocking a 'dream opportunity'. He told AS (h/t Daily Mail) in February:

"At this moment when an irrefutable opportunity comes to me and they [Ajax] don't let me [leave], that disappoints me. I understand that the situations were not easy, that we are in January, but in the end, it ends up harming both of us."

"Me because I cannot achieve what I want and the club because it holds me back. I feel that opportunities can't be missed and it is a unique opportunity, to be able to go to a club like Barca. For me, it was a dream opportunity and they [Ajax] could not help me in the end."

Albiceleste News 🏆 @AlbicelesteNews ‍♂️



This is how Nico Tagliafico, a world champion, received 2023.‍♂️ This is how Nico Tagliafico, a world champion, received 2023.🏃‍♂️⚽👏https://t.co/VmByibgn2w

Barcelona also have Alejandro Balde and Marcos Alonso as options down the left flank. Ajax, meanwhile, signed Owen Wijndal to replace the outgoing Argentina international this summer.

