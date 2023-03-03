Argentina star reveals why he screamed in PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe's face in 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Argentinian defender Cristian Romero had a heated moment with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. The central defender was seen shouting at Mbappe during the high-voltage match.

Mbappe scored a hat-trick as the match ended 3-3 after 120 minutes. While the French forward put in a phenomenal performance, he was the subject of hostile treatment from Argentinian players, including Romero.

Romero has now shared his side of the story, claiming that Mbappe was consistently in the ear of Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez during the final. Romero told TyC Sports:

"The photo is beautiful. I'm going to tell it because we are always the bad guys in the movie, but Mbappé was saying things to Enzo. He told him a couple of nonsense. And I just went to get him out of there and Messi scores 3 to 2. Then it came from inside me to yell the goal in his face."

Despite Kylian Mbappe's heroics, La Albiceleste emerged victorious after the penalty shootout. The South American giants won the World Cup after 36 years. Looking back at the victory, Tottenham Hotspur's Romero said:

"Being a world champion is the most important thing that happened to me as a footballer, but this last time I relaxed a little. I put it aside a bit because otherwise the Tottenham teammates get a little angry. It didn't change my life, but it did mark me, it changed a lot of things in football. Surely for the next few years I'll be calmer, without that pressure on the National Team for having achieved everything."

Romero made seven appearances for Lionel Scaloni's team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe has been in great form for PSG this season

Kylian Mbappe, winner of the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has been in great form for PSG as well. The 24-year-old has scored 29 goals and has provided seven assists in 29 matches this campaign.

His overall record for the Parisian club is quite astonishing as well. Since joining the team from AS Monaco, Mbappe has scored 200 goals and has provided 95 assists in 246 matches.

