Argentina star wants to see Lionel Messi play 2026 FIFA World Cup as he'd still be 'best in the world' at 45

Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has expressed his desire to see Lionel Messi take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Mac Allister, who was an integral part of Argentina’s World Cup-winning campaign in Qatar, claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace would still be the world’s best player in 2026.

Lionel Messi was at his unstoppable best at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Argentina. The 35-year-old scored a staggering seven goals and claimed three assists in seven games to help La Albiceleste win their first World Cup in 36 years. Messi’s heroics saw him win the Golden Ball at the end of the tournament.

Messi has repeatedly stated that the 2022 World Cup would be his last, but Mac Allister believes that the PSG man will remain a valuable asset even in 2026. Urging Lionel Messi to turn up at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, by which time he would be 39 years old, Mac Allister told TyC Sports:

“He knows that we want everything as long as he wants and can, so hopefully he can continue with us. Obviously, I see Messi in the next World Cup. I have no doubt that at 40 or 45 he will continue to be the best in the world.

“He is very professional, you can see it, he is in perfect physical condition to continue playing calmly.”

Mac Allister even generously offered to put in the leg work for the Barcelona legend if needed.

Mac Allister concluded by saying:

“And afterwards, he has everything in his head, beyond the physical (side of things) he has everything in his head. We don't have any problem running for him.”

Messi has turned up in 26 World Cup matches across five iterations of the tournament, scoring 13 times and claiming eight assists.

Real Madrid ace Karim Benzema posts cryptic stories after Lionel Messi’s FIFA ‘The Best’ Player Award win

Lionel Messi was dubbed ‘The Best’ FIFA Men’s Player for the previous calendar year in a star-studded gala event in Paris on 27 February. The Argentina icon amassed 52 votes to win it ahead of second-placed Kylian Mbappe (44 votes). Real Madrid ace Karim Benzema, who won the 2022 Ballon d’Or, finished third with 34 votes.

After Messi was dubbed the player of the year, Benzema took to Instagram two share two cryptic stories. He initially shared a screenshot from a fan account, which showed his impressive stats and achievements during the course of the voting period. The second was a black-and-white image of the Frenchman, wishing everyone “Bonne nuit (Good night).”

The timing of the stories has left Twiteratti abuzz, with many speculating that Benzema is unhappy that Lionel Messi won the accolade despite having worse numbers. However, considering how greatly FIFA values the World Cup, Messi’s win should not come as a surprise to anyone.

