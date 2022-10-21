Argentina superstar Lionel Messi says 'if he had converted the penalty' in FIFA World Cup 2018 things 'would have been different'; takes responsibility for 2018 performance 

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi has taken responsibility for his penalty miss in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, emphasizing the importance of having a great start.

Lionel Messi, who helped Argentina to the Copa America title in 2021, has been in stellar form for his country in recent matches, scoring nine goals in his last three games. La Albiceleste are currently on a 35-game unbeaten run and will start the 2022 FIFA World Cup as one of the favorites.

A month away from the grand event, Messi gave a revealing interview to Argentine outlet DIRECTV Sports, looking back at his performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Paris Saint-Germain ace opened up about his penalty miss in Argentina’s tournament-opening draw (1-1) against Iceland, insisting that things would’ve been different had he scored. Messi said (via Infobae):

“First game in the World Cup. The first 15 minutes, the anxiety, nerves, for everything that happened to get to that game. Then you let go, but the first game is very important and gives you peace of mind. I always said that if I converted the penalty (against Iceland) and we started winning, everything would have been different. That's why it's important to have a good start.”

Lionel Messi’s side finished in second place, behind eventual finalists Croatia in Group D. They faced France in the round of 16, losing 4-3 to the eventual champions.

Argentina ace Lionel Messi’s will have a better support system at 2022 FIFA World Cup

For a long time, Argentina primarily relied on Lionel Messi’s individual brilliance to get results. Neutralizing the PSG man went a long way in disrupting La Albiceleste’s rhythm.

The story has changed for the better under coach Lionel Scaloni. Scaloni’s side are not overly reliant on one player anymore. They are capable of filling in for one another when needed.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer

Lionel Messi: "There's a generation of kids who grew up with me, saw me champion with Argentina and made the bond stronger. I feel like they're going to back me until the final." This in an interview with @giraltpablo Lionel Messi: "There's a generation of kids who grew up with me, saw me champion with Argentina and made the bond stronger. I feel like they're going to back me until the final." This in an interview with @giraltpablo. 🇦🇷https://t.co/yUm9SiykJ8

Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez should be able to share the goalscoring burden with Messi. Angel Di Maria and could hold the fort, creatively, when Messi is struggling to break the shackles. Then there is Argentina’s industrious midfield, led by one of Messi’s closest friends Rodrigo De Paul, which should be able to ensure that La Pulga isn’t burdened with defensive responsibilities.

Unless things go drastically wrong, such a balanced team should not have trouble going deep into the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

