Argentina teammates urge Enzo Fernandez to leave Chelsea and join new club as rumors from national team camp emerge

Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez has come under pressure from his national teammates to leave Chelsea and move to Atletico Madrid in the summer, as per reports. The former Benfica man, however, is not keen on leaving the Premier League side, and has made his decision known.

Diario AS reporter Eduardo Burgos reported that Atletico Madrid have seen an attempt to convince the 24-year-old knocked back instantly during the international break. The Spanish giants attempted to use their healthy Argentine contingent to convince Fernandez to swap London for Madrid in the summer.

The quintet of Angel Correa, Julian Alvarez, Giuliano Simeone, Nahuel Molina, and Rodrigo De Paul were all with the Argentina team in the last two weeks. They tried to persuade Fernandez to join them at the Wanda Metropolitano, but the Chelsea man prefers to remain on the books of the Premier League side for now.

Enzo Fernandez is one of the captains at Chelsea, where he has a contract until 2032, when he will be 31 years old. The midfielder intends to keep all options open, with respect to a move, according to the report from Burgos. He was linked with a move to Real Madrid earlier this month, with Los Blancos eyeing a midfield addition or two in the summer.

Fernandez has scored five goals and provided nine assists in 35 appearances for the Blues this season, his best one from a goal contribution viewpoint. The midfielder joined the Blues for a then-club record £106 million fee in 2023, and has been a regular since.

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez dazzles in Argentina win over Brazil

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez was one of the stars of the show for Argentina in their 4-1 win over Brazil as they booked their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The midfielder showed grit and desire, as well as technical quality in abundance, to help La Albiceleste win.

Fernandez scored his side's second goal of the game, finishing off a deflected cross from Nahuel Molina from close range. He then turned provider for the third goal, playing an exquisite ball over the top for Alexis Mac Allister to convert in the 37th minute.

The Chelsea man created two big chances for La Albiceleste and suffered the most fouls of any player on either side. He won seven ground duels and made two recoveries during the encounter, showing his willingness to put on a defensive shift.

