Argentina unlikely to call-up Lionel Messi for upcoming World Cup qualifiers in bid to not strain relations with PSG - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) maestro Lionel Messi might not travel with the Argentina national team for the upcoming international break.

The Albiceleste are scheduled to face Chile and Colombia in the World Cup Qualifiers and it doesn't look like they'll be able to count on the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

According to AS, Argentina are unlikely to call-up Lionel Messi to represent them in their next two games due to a number of factors. The first factor has to do with the attacker's level of fitness at the moment.

As a reminder, the 34-year-old has spent the last couple of days away from the pitch after testing positive for coronavirus. He's spent 15 days on the sidelines already, missing three games in the process, including a 2-0 victory over Brest on Saturday.

Diaro Sports reports that the former Barcelona captain has shaken off his Covid-19 setback but is yet to regain full fitness.

As it stands, he hasn't resumed group training with his colleagues at PSG but rather, he is training alone in the French capital.

Another factor noted by AS in the report - as part of the reason why Argentina are unlikely to call Lionel Messi - has to do with the player's club. It is said that the Argentina Football Association (AFA) are trying to be careful not to strain their good relationship with PSG.

The Parisians have some important fixtures coming up, including two epic clashes with Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.

They're looking to have the attacker in top shape ahead of those games and will surely prefer him to get some rest and fully recover.

Lionel Messi leading PSG's Champions League charge this season

The attacker hasn't played any game so far in 2021

With just one Ligue 1 goal to his name so far, one can quickly conclude that the attacker has had a slow start in the French top flight.

However, the same cannot be said of the Champions League, where he's been a standout performer for PSG this season.

The playmaker has scored five goals in as many games for the Parisians in the European tournament so far this term. It remains to be seen if he'll end up leading the French giants to the pinnacle of European football come the end of the term.

