Argentina vs France: When did the 2 sides last face each other in FIFA World Cup?

Argentina and France will lock horns in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday (December 18).

Their last meeting in the World Cup came in the Round of 16 of the 2018 edition in Russia. France beat Argentina 4-3 in an absolute thriller and went on to win the competition. Antonie Griezmann and Benjamin Pavard scored once apiece, while Kylian Mbappe netted a brace for Les Bleus.

Benjamin Pavard's stunner was awarded the FIFA World Cup Goal of the Tournament. Angel Di Maria, Gabriel Mercado and Sergio Aguero scored for La Albiceleste, but it was not enough for the South Americans.

Argentina and France have met three times in the World Cup, with La Albiceleste winning twice. Argentina beat France 1-0 in 1930 and 2-1 in 1978 before losing in 2018.

The two nations have met 12 times across competitions, with Argentina holding the advantage with six wins. France have won thrice, while three others games ended in stalemates.

Both teams are two-time winners of the quadrennial competition. France won the World Cup in 1998 and 2018, while Argentina were triumphant in 1978 and 1986.

Shah Rukh Khan to attend 2022 FIFA World Cup pre-match show to promote new film Pathaan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will attend the 2022 FIFA World Cup pre-match show ahead of the electrifying final between France and Argentina.

The popular Indian actor, who is fondly known as King Khan, will be in the studio to promote his upcoming movie Pathaan. SRK shared the information on Instagram. He wrote:

"Field par Messi aur Mbappe… studio mein @WayneRooney aur main… #Pathaan! 18 Dec ki shaam hogi shaandaar! Dekhiye #FIFAWorldCup Final mere saath, LIVE on @officialjiocinema & @sports18.official"

"(Messi and Mbappe on the field...me in the studio with Wayne Rooney #Pathaan. The evening of 18 December will be electrifying. Do watch FIFAWorld Cup final with me LIVE on @officialjiocinema & sports18.official)"

