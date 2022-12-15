"Messi and Mbappe on the pitch, Rooney at the studio" - Shah Rukh Khan to attend 2022 FIFA World Cup pre-match show to promote new film Pathaan

The Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan will attend the 2022 FIFA World Cup pre-match show ahead of the electrifying final between France and Argentina.

The famous Indian actor, who is fondly known as King Khan, will be in the studio to promote his upcoming movie Pathaan.

The upcoming Yash Raj Films (YRF) movie marks Shah Rukh Khan's long-awaited comeback at the box office.

SRK's last movie was Zero, which was released on 21 December, 2018, and struggled to live up to expectations.

Pathaan is being heavily promoted ahead of its release on 25 January, 2023, and its first song, 'Besharam Rang,' was released last week.

Shah Rukh Khan will now be at the studio to promote his film and has shared the information on Instagram. He wrote:

"Field par Messi aur Mbappe… studio mein @WayneRooney aur main… #Pathaan!"

"18 Dec ki shaam hogi shaandaar!"

"Dekhiye #FIFAWorldCup Final mere saath, LIVE on @officialjiocinema & @sports18.official"

Shah Rukh Khan is an avid admirer of sports and owns Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, who won the IPL title twice.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup started on 20 November with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in the first game.

The month-long tournament will come to an end this Sunday with reigning champions France defending their title against Argentina.

We have witnessed a fascinating FIFA World Cup campaign with so many major upsets taking place.

Lionel Messi will be keen to win the World Cup title this time after missing out on the elusive trophy against Germany in 2014.

France, meanwhile, won the 2028 edition quite comfortably and will be looking to become the first country to retain the World Cup title in 50 years.

Both France and Argentina have won the FIFA World Cup twice in the past. Argentina won in 1978 and 1986, while France have been victorious in 1998 and 2018.

A whopping $440 million has been reportedly reserved to be distributed among the 32 competing teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The winner and the runners-up will enjoy the highest payouts, taking home a combined total of $72 million in winnings.

The runners-up will receive $32 million, while $40 million will be rewarded to the winners. The fourth-placed team will receive a $25 million payout, while the third-placed side will get $27 million.

Every competing team in the Round of 16 will get $13 million, and all the quarter-finalists will get $17 million. It has been claimed that every team will receive at least $9 million in prize money.

