"Argentina wins with bad boy Messi" - Lionel Messi urged to play with 'an edge' against PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe

Former Venezuela forward Alejandro Moreno has claimed that Argentina superstar Lionel Messi has the opportunity to pull one over France’s Kylian Mbappe in the upcoming FIFA World Cup final.

Buoyed by a goal and a stunning assist from Lionel Messi, Argentina secured a 3-0 win over Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final on December 13. The following day, defending champions France bagged a 2-0 victory over Morocco to qualify for their second consecutive FIFA World Cup final.

Two of the best teams in the world will collide at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday (18 December), and Moreno feels the Messi-Mbappe battle will be key. Moreno claimed that Lionel Messi could show Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Mbappe his place in the final and prove that he is still the best in the world.

Speaking on ESPN, Moreno urged Messi to embrace his darker side, adding that it has worked wonders for Argentina. He said:

“While we think of this as Messi vs Mbappe, but we have to look at the balance of both groups. It's impossible not to focus on the fact that whenever Kylian Mbappe throws a fit at PSG, part of the reason is that he wants the role of Leo Messi, he wants that profile and while they are teammates and will see each other in the locker room, I can't help but think that Leo Messi its just that opportunity.

“If he needs some sort of motivation, with some sort of edge, which we have seen Messi with an edge and I love me some Messi with an edge, it is that. 'I'm still here and while I'm here, I'm the best, while I'm here, my team is gonna win, while I'm here, you're not the guy just yet Kylian Mbappe'. I hope that Messi takes that approach because Messi with an edge is better than what we had expected...that bad boy Messi, Argentina wins with bad boy Messi.”

Lionel Messi could exploit Kylian Mbappe’s biggest weakness in FIFA World Cup final

Having scored five goals and claimed two assists in six matches, Kylian Mbappe has emerged as France’s best player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The PSG superstar can bring anyone to their knees on his day, but he is not without a flaw or two.

As highlighted once again by Morocco in the semi-finals, Mbappe does not like to track back. Thanks to him, Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech had a field day on the right, with 53% of Morocco’s total attacks coming through that channel. On Sunday, it will be Lionel Messi, who has already scored five goals and provided three assists in Qatar, on that wing.

Unless Kylian Mbappe improves his defensive work rate and helps Theo Hernandez out, it could be mighty difficult for France to stop Lionel Messi from working his magic.

