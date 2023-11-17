“Argentina won’t qualify for next World Cup”, “Deserved loss” - Twitter explodes as Uruguay end Lionel Messi-led Argentina’s unbeaten streak

World champions Argentina and Lionel Messi succumbed to a chastening 2-0 defeat to Uruguay at La Bombonera, their first in almost a year. Lionel Scaloni's side tasted defeat for the first time since losing their opening match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to Saudi Arabia.

After two fine wins in the 2026 CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers last month, Argentina returned to action on Thursday. Their first opponents were the Uruguay side which has looked transformed under Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Lionel Messi was named from the start for La Albiceleste as they sought to make it three wins from three to start their qualifying campaign. There was a small award ceremony held before the match to celebrate Messi and Emiliano Martinez for their Ballon d'Or and Yashin trophies.

Uruguay began the match on the back foot as the hosts, backed by a raucous home crowd at La Bombonera, dominated proceedings in the opening spells. Bielsa's side held down the fort at the back before scoring the opener through Ronald Araujo in the 41st minute.

Scaloni's side was desperately searching for an equalizer when Messi lost possession in front of the Uruguayan box. The resulting counter-attack saw Darwin Nunez put the ball at the back of the net in the 87th minute to kill off the tie.

Football fans took to X to discuss what was an uncharacteristically poor performance from Messi's side against Uruguay.

Some fans were full of praise for Uruguay after their hard-fought win in Buenos Aires.

Some fans called out the Argentine team for failing to win the game against Uruguay.

Some fans mocked Scaloni's side and their captain for the defeat.

Argentina lost to a side that looked hungrier for the win and must now find a way to bounce back.

Lionel Messi unconvincing as Argentina taste defeat at home

For the first time in an Argentina shirt since the loss to Saudi Arabia on November 22, 2022, Lionel Messi looked human. The 36-year-old great did not look like he could conjure a win for his side against the Uruguayans.

Uruguay did a great job on him, limiting his influence on the ball in the final third of the pitch. PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte had an excellent showing for the visitors and managed to rattle Messi with his antics off the ball.

The closest Lionel Messi came to scoring was from a free-kick which struck the woodwork with the goalkeeper beaten. He did not find it as easy to dominate the attacking third for his team.

This Argentina side has shown that they can come back from adversity. Their next game is a trip to Brazil, where both teams will be under pressure to pick up maximum points.