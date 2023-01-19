Argentine corn field planted with Lionel Messi's face to immortalize 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph

Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has been paid a unique tribute as his face has been immortalized on a cornfield following his 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar.

Messi, 35, completed his trophy collection after guiding La Albiceleste to their third FIFA World Cup win earlier in December. He scored seven goals and laid out three assists in seven matches in Qatar, becoming the first footballer to bag the Golden Ball award twice in the process.

During the regulation time of the tournament final against France, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored two goals. He also converted one penalty during the shootout after the contest was tied at 3-3.

According to Reuters, Argentine crop farmer Maximiliano Spinazze sowed a field in Los Condores in central Cordoba province using a special algorithm, which created a huge visual image of Messi.

When queried about his source of inspiration, Spinazze told Reuters:

"For me, he is unbeatable. Now they are world champions, I am delighted this can be expressed by planting the crop."

Carlos Faricelli, a farming engineer, designed the unique coding for the machines sowing the seeds. Explaining his procedure, he added:

"I had the idea to make a code that goes in the crop seeders with Messi's face as a tribute. Using geocoding tools, the machinery knows how much seed per square metre it has to put in certain places to create the needed contrast for different parts of his face."

Shedding light on how his agrarian art is produced, Faricelli continued:

"So, when this corn grows and an aerial shot is taken, where the plants are closer together and the ground is less visible, a more intense green contrasts with where there are fewer plants. That's how this kind of agriculture art, meant as a tribute, is created."

Argentina head coach confident about Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup future

Speaking to Calvia FM, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni stated that Lionel Messi might be involved in his team's plans to defend their FIFA World Cup crown in the USA, Mexico, and Canada in 2026. He said:

"I believe that he can reach the next World Cup. It will depend a lot on what he wants and what happens over time, whether he feels good or not. He will always have the national team's doors open. He is always happy on the pitch and it would be good for us too."

With him turning 39 at the next edition of the quadrennial tournament, it remains to be seen whether the PSG ace will still be active then.

