Argentine journalist criticizes Aguero's Lionel Messi 'GOAT' comment on Ale Garnacho's post praising Cristiano Ronaldo 

Argentine journalist Martin Liberman has slammed Sergio Aguero for pushing Alejandro Garnacho to hail his countryman Lionel Messi as the 'GOAT' instead of club teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Following Ronaldo’s impressive hat-trick against Norwich City on Saturday (16 April), Garancho went on social media to hail his Manchester United teammate as the “greatest of all time.”

Messi’s friend and former international teammate Aguero replied to the 17-year-old’s post, stating that he would change his opinion after playing alongside the Paris Saint-Germain superstar. Aguero wrote:

“Because you haven’t played with the best yet @leomessi.”

While many have seen it as harmless banter, Liberman has criticized Aguero for imposing his views on the Argentine youngster.

On Twitter, the Argentine reporter wrote:

“A big guy with experience like Agüero shouldn't " set fire" or expose a youngster who is dazzled by his idol and teammate Ronaldo. Zero tact and understanding. Leave it to the kid to say what he wants! Kids! Or are you from Messi or from nobody?”

On Saturday, Garnacho earned his first Manchester United senior-team callup. He did not get to kick the ball against Norwich, but hat-trick hero Ronaldo gave him the match ball to make his evening memorable. He was also seen hugging the teenager after the match, which featured in Garancho’s heartfelt post.

Garnacho, 17, is yet to play for the Argentine senior team. So far, the Manchester United academy player has earned two national team call-ups but hasn’t had the chance to feature alongside his decorated captain.

Ronaldo caps off the weekend with a hat-trick, Messi cuts a frustrating figure in PSG win

The Manchester United No. 7 fired on all cylinders to score the 60th hat-trick of his career on Saturday. Against the bottom-placed team in the Premier League, the 37-year-old scored two first-half goals.

Then, in the closing quarter of the second half, he netted a thunderous free-kick to complete his hat-trick and seal a 3-2 win for United.

Hass™ @JayDonkeyy



Toughest league in the world at 37 years of age, Take a bow everyone, Cristiano Ronaldo. I don’t think people realize how abnormal this is, Zidane was retired by 35, Ronaldinho was at Flamengo by 34, Iniesta at Vissel Kobe by 34 and Messi in UberEats by 34.Toughest league in the world at 37 years of age, Take a bow everyone, Cristiano Ronaldo. I don’t think people realize how abnormal this is, Zidane was retired by 35, Ronaldinho was at Flamengo by 34, Iniesta at Vissel Kobe by 34 and Messi in UberEats by 34. Toughest league in the world at 37 years of age, Take a bow everyone, Cristiano Ronaldo. 🐐 https://t.co/IJEfaWOevZ

Messi, on the other hand, endured a considerably quieter outing in Ligue 1's top-of-the-table clash against Marseille on Sunday night (17 April).

Except for scoring an offside goal in the first half, the PSG No. 30 rarely did anything of note at the Parc des Princes. He ended the match without registering a single key pass or a shot on target.

