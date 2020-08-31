Argentine President comments on Lionel Messi's transfer situation at Barcelona

Argentina's president Alberto Fernandez has commented on Lionel Messi's situation at FC Barcelona and asked him leave the Camp Nou side. Fernandez wants the Argentine star to return home and play for Newell's Old Boys as the country have not seen him play on home turf.

“You are in our hearts and we have never seen you play in our country. Give us the pleasure of ending your career with Newell's Old Boys, your club.” [H/T Mirror]

Lionel Messi has informed Barcelona that he is no longer willing to play for the club and is now looking for his next club. Manchester City are leading the race, but the Catalan club insist that they will not be letting go of their star player.

Barcelona and La Liga insist that the Argentine is still under contract, but Messi and his lawyers claim that he is no longer under contract at Barcelona. They add that he had a clause to leave before the 2020/21 season and he is not keen on returning to Camp Nou.

Joseph Bartomeu on Lionel Messi

As for Joseph Bartomeu, he is insistent that Lionel Messi will remain at Barcelona. The club president wants the Argentine to retire at the club and is not willing to let go of him at any cost. He told Barcelona TV:

Messi wants to end his career at Barca, he has said that many times. I’ve spoken to Koeman about him and he has told me Messi will be the pillar of his project. Messi has a contract with Barca until 2021. I speak to him and his father regularly and they know that we have a solid project, that a new coach is coming and that he will count on him. Messi is untouchable and non-transferable.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are confident of reaching a deal to sign Lionel Messi. They have a package ready for the Argentine according to many reports, while some suggest that the Premier League side are also willing to make a bid for the Barcelona star.

One report suggests that the Cityzens are willing to offer three players and £100 million for Lionel Messi.