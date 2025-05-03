Argentine UFC star Santiago Ponzinibbio issues fight warning to Logan Paul for making ‘bullsh*t’ claim against Lionel Messi

Argentine UFC fighter Santiago Ponzinibbio has warned that Logan Paul will have to go through him if the YouTuber wants to fight Lionel Messi. Paul made the news by challenging La Pulga to a fight to settle their legal dispute over an energy brand.

While the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner didn't respond to that proposal, his bodyguard Yassine Chueko had offered to step in. Paul has recently stated that he won't fight the former Navy SEAL, and Ponzinibbio has now weighed in on the episode.

Speaking recently, as cited by MMA Fighting, the UFC fighter insisted that he is ready to defend Lionel Messi.

“It’s crazy, right? It all started because Logan Paul talked about Messi. Messi doesn’t even know whose Logan Paul, brother. He’s on a whole other level [laughs]. This guy went after Messi saying he wants a boxing match, but he’ll have to beat a lot of people before he gets to Messi — and I’ll be one of them. This is bullsh*t,” said Ponzinibbio

He continued:

“Messi is the man. He’s an example to be followed. It’s impressive, brother. He keeps breaking records. It’s incredible how many years playing at the highest level and doesn’t lose focus."

He concluded:

"He had everything to lose focus, but he remains obsessed, keeps making history, and staying a humble man. He’s phenomenal. So [Paul] definitely has to beat a lot of people before he gets to our beloved ‘Pulga’, Leo Messi. And I’ll be one of them.”

La Pulga currently plies his trade with Inter Miami, although his contract expires at the end of this year.

How many trophies has Lionel Messi won with Argentina?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's first trophy with Argentina was the 2005 Under-20 World Cup. La Pulga next won the 2008 Olympics, but that marked the start of a barren stretch with the national team.

He reached the 2014 FIFA World Cup final, only to end up second best against Germany. Messi also lost the 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals to Chile.

However, lady luck finally shone on La Pulga at the Copa America 2021, where he guided his team all the way. The Argentine followed that up by lifting the Finalissima the following year.

However, the biggest prize of them all awaited Lionel Messi later in 2022, when he got his hands on the Holy Grail of Football, the FIFA World Cup. The 37-year-old also won the Copa America last year.

