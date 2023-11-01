"Arguably a better lineup than against City", "Manager on smoke today" - Fans react as Manchester United name changed XI to face Newcastle

Manchester United fans have reacted to the starting lineup to face Newcastle United at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup Round of 16 on November 1.

This follows an abysmal 3-0 loss to noisy neighbors Manchester City at the weekend. The Red Devils enjoyed their triumph over Crystal Palace in the last round of the EFL Cup in September. This was followed by small wins against Brentford, Copenhagen, and Sheffield United across competitions.

However, they were dealt a shock loss in the Premier League to their local rivals. The haunting memories of last Sunday's derby are still fresh. Erik ten Hag's squad was hounded by the clinical performances of Erling Haaland and Phil Foden.

For the impending Newcastle duel, Ten Hag decided to make major changes in the starting lineup. Casemiro, Sergio Reguilon, Mason Mount, Alejandro Garnacho, and Hannibal Mejbri are among those set to start this game.

As soon as the lineup was publicized, fans on Twitter erupted with reactions, with one stating that the starting XI against Newcastle United was:

"Arguably a better lineup than against City"

Another fan added:

"Manager on smoke today"

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Ten Hag laments wrong decisions as Manchester United stumble in derby showdown

The echoing defeat continues to haunt Old Trafford as Manchester United lick their wounds following a 3-0 dismantling at the hands of arch-rivals Manchester City. Striking with surgical precision, Erling Haaland put the game to bed in a brace, and Phil Foden's 80th-minute goal was the cruel exclamation point.

Erik ten Hag's men now find themselves precariously perched at eighth in the league table. They trail the coveted UEFA Champions League spots by a gaping eight-point margin.

In a post-match interview with the BBC, Ten Hag lauded his team's first-half efforts, remarking (via Eurosport):

"The first half we played very good, we defended very well. We had good breaks, good opportunities but we could have taken more benefit. Then the penalty changes the game."

He cited poor decision-making and tactical missteps in the second half as the Red Devils' downfall, adding:

"We had to go offensive in the second half, we wanted to be more compact. We know they would press us, go high and go direct... the second goal, it came too early and then we're making the wrong decisions."

Their EFL Cup opponents for the day have been buoyed by financial backing from Saudi Arabia. Something similar has recently eluded Manchester United, however, due to a failed Qatari takeover.