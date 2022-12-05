Watches worth £300,000 were stolen when England superstar Raheem Sterling was serving his country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, The Scottish Sun has reported.

Chelsea ace Sterling left England’s FIFA World Cup camp in Qatar because of a family emergency. Details were sparse at first, but it has since been known that an armed robbery took place at his house, while his fiancee Paige Milian and children were inside.

According to The Scottish Sun, Milian raised the alarm upon discovering that watches worth a staggering £300,000 were stolen from the former Manchester City man’s house. A source confirmed that police were at Sterling’s house, which is close to Chelsea’s Cobham base, for quite a while.

Sterling featured in the first two Group B games for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring once and claiming an assist. England boss Gareth Southgate confirmed that he was going to allow Sterling as much time as he needed to deal with the emergency in London.

Speaking after the Three Lions’ 3-0 win over Senegal on Sunday (4 December), Southgate admitted that he wasn’t confident of Sterling’s further involvement in Qatar. Speaking to ITV, he said:

"We will have to wait and see. At the moment, clearly, the priority is for him to be with his family and we’re going to support that.

"We’re going to allow him to have as much time as he needs. He’s going home, yeah. I really don’t know because at the moment it’s a situation that he needs time with his family to deal with and I don’t want to put him under any pressure."

Phil Foden dazzles in Raheem Sterling’s position as England secure quarter-final berth at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, and Bukayo Saka fired England to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday. Phil Foden, who started on the left flank in Sterling’s absence, produced a memorable performance.

Foden delivered an early cross for Kane in first-half added time, which the Tottenham Hotspur man confidently put away to pick up his first goal at the Qatar World Cup. Twelve minutes into the second half, Foden dashed down to the byline and drilled in a low cross into the Senegalese box. Saka arrived at the near post to flick it above Edouard Mendy and into the back of the net.

The brace of assists allowed the Manchester City forward to take his place alongside one of England’s best-ever players. Foden became the first English player to provide two assists in a FIFA World Cup knockout fixture since the great David Beckham in 2002.

England will face defending champions France in the quarter-finals on 10 December.

