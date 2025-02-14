Arne Slot charged by FA after red card in Liverpool's draw against Everton, will be in dugout for Wolves clash

Liverpool manager Arne Slot and assistant Sipke Hulshoff have both been charged by the Football Association (FA). This is because they allegedly acted in an improper manner towards match officials in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday, February 12.

Ad

Everton and Liverpool were also charged for failing to ensure that their players and staff behaved in a proper manner after the final whistle. The last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park ended in a chaotic way as players from both sides came to blows. Abdoulaye Doucoure and Curtis Jones were sent off after a melee after the full-time whistle.

Moreover, Arne Slot approached referee Michael Oliver to give his piece of mind, but the Dutchman, along with his assistant, was shown a red card.

Ad

Trending

The Premier League later released a statement that Slot had been handed a two-match touchline ban as a result of the red card. However, the statement was later removed with reports claiming that the PL is yet to review the referee’s report.

Now the FA has announced that Arne Slot, Hulshoff, Liverpool, and Everton have been officially charged. The statement read:

''Everton, Liverpool, Arne Slot and Sipke Hulshoff have been charged following the Premier League fixture between the clubs on Wednesday, 12 February.

Ad

''It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or technical area occupants did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way following the final whistle. The Liverpool manager allegedly acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards both the match referee and an assistant referee after the match had finished.''

Ad

‘’It is alleged that Liverpool’s assistant manager acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official, which led to his dismissal. It is further alleged that he acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official after being sent off. Everton, Liverpool, Arne Slot and Sipke Hulshoff have until next Wednesday, 19 February, to provide their respective responses.’’

Ad

Meanwhile, Slot and his assistant Hulshoff will be in the dugout in the Reds' next game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday despite being charged.

"Emotions got the better of me" – Arne Slot on red card during Everton vs Liverpool clash

Arne Slot has responded to the red card he received at the end of the Merseyside derby on Wednesday. He said his emotions got the better of him and that he would have loved to do it differently if he had the chance.

Ad

The Dutchman couldn’t shed light on his red card incident in his post-press conference of the match against Everton. Premier rules state that any player or coach who is shown a red card cannot conduct post-match interviews with the media.

However, the former Feyenoord manager has cleared the curiosities, explaining why he got his marching orders. Slot said in the pre-match press conference against Wolves on Friday (via BBC):

"What happened was that, during the stoppage time, there was a lot that happened and the emotions got the better of me. I would have loved to do it differently if I could go back. I hope to do it differently the next time as well. But on what happened and what was said, I told you it was an ongoing process and I don't want to disturb that."

Doucoure and Jones, meanwhile, will remain out for the next match, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback