"Arne Slot will know him better than anyone" – Alan Shearer backs Liverpool to replace Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold with Serie A star

Newcastle United icon Alan Shearer has urged Liverpool to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is a Real Madrid target, with Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries this summer.

Earlier this month, Alexander-Arnold confirmed that he will not renew his contract at his boyhood club. He will leave the Reds as a free agent next month and is reportedly likely to move to Real Madrid before the start of the FIFA Club World Cup.

During a recent interaction with betting website Betfair, Shearer insisted that Dumfries could be a potential successor to the Real Madrid transfer target. He said (h/t Metro):

"Although Denzel Dumfries plays in a completely different system with Inter Milan, there's no doubt that when I've seen him in that system, he's shone. His energy has been incredible and the most impressive thing for me is how good he's been in forward positions. He got a couple of goals, assists in the [Champions League] semi-finals."

Claiming Liverpool boss Arne Slot would welcome Dumfries, he added:

"Defensively is a different question, but certainly offensively he's a very, very good player. Arne Slot will know him better than anyone being a fellow Dutchman. Signing for Liverpool would be an option, but he's got the chance of winning the Champions League and he's also got a chance of winning the league so he's obviously in a very healthy position."

Dumfries, 29, is considered one of the best right-backs in the Serie A due to his constant attacking threat out wide. He impressed in Inter's thrilling 7-6 UEFA Champions League last-four win on aggregate over Barcelona earlier this month, registering two goals and three assists over two legs.

Overall, the former PSV Eindhoven and Sparta Rotterdam star has made 173 appearances across competitions for Inter. The 63-cap Netherlands international has contributed 21 goals and 26 assists for his side so far.

Arne Slot opens up on Real Madrid target Trent Alexander-Arnold's decision to leave Liverpool

At a recent press conference, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot suggested Conor Bradley could pop up as a crucial starter after Real Madrid target Trent Alexander-Arnold's departure. He said (h/t Metro):

"The experience I have, and this club as well, is that if a very good player is leaving, the next very good player will step up, and that is probably what is going to happen now. I am not here to tell the fans how they should react."

Bradley, 21, has started 31 of his 54 overall appearances for Liverpool. He has contributed one goal and 10 assists for the Merseyside outfit so far.

The Northern Ireland international's current deal will expire in June 2027.

