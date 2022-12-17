"Around 100 days" - Medical expert provides positive update on injured Chelsea star 

Chelsea striker Armando Broja could return to action from his injury within 100 days, according to medical expert Ben Dinnery.

Dinnery runs the popular website Premier Injuries where he posts a comprehensive study of injuries and suspensions in the Premier League.

Broja suffered an ACL injury recently and Chelsea confirmed on 14 December that he'd require surgery, ruling him out for the rest of their campaign.

Barstool Football @StoolFootball



Heartbreaking. Speedy recovery. Haunting screams from Armando Broja, this doesn’t look good at all.Heartbreaking. Speedy recovery. Haunting screams from Armando Broja, this doesn’t look good at all.Heartbreaking. Speedy recovery. 🙏 https://t.co/rPhk4WDryA

However, Dinnery feels he could be back within three to four months, although the player himself might be targeting the beginning of the 2023-24 season to make a return.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

“I’m always loathed to categorically state whether a player will be out for the remainder of the season or returning for the back end of the campaign. Certainly, from what we know, we’re talking about a lengthy recovery here.

“The reason I’m loathed to say one way or the other is that we do have exceptions to the rule as we always do. We’ve seen successful returns to play in around 100 days. Those players returning in that four to six month period are very much the rarity.

"Research will say that returning before that nine-month period means the risk of reoccurrence are such that players are at great risk."

Dinnery further added that Chelsea would consider Broja's long-term career while getting him back to play due to the reocurring risk of injury.

“Although Chelsea aren’t blessed with a lot of attacking options, they’ll certainly consider his long-term career when managing that return to play. We saw that with Ben Chilwell in recent times and he was probably nowhere near those pre-injury levels and then he picked up that latest hamstring problem.

“Realistically, Armando Broja will be looking at the beginning of the 2023-24 season as a potential return but there will be no definitive answer on that, it will be a guide.”

Chelsea resume Premier League campaign on December 27

Chelsea will resume their Premier League campaign on December 27 at home to Bournemouth, hoping to have a better run in the second half of the season.

The Blues are currently eighth in the league with 21 points in 14 games and went into the mid-season break without a win in their last five games.

Head coach Graham Potter managed to steady the ship early on into his tenure after taking over from Thomas Tuchel but is now facing another crisis.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 4696 votes