“Around the corner the grass is not always greener” – Dean Saunders makes reference involving former Liverpool players to warn Sadio Mane over transfer

Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders has warned Sadio Mane that the grass is not always greener as the forward reportedly eyes a move away from Anfield. The talkSPORT pundit added that it would not be a challenge to play for Bayern Munich, who have been linked with the Senegalese.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mane is looking for a new challenge this summer as he enters the final year of his contract with Liverpool.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Saunders was not happy with Mane's decision to leave Anfield. He believes that the Senegal star is perfect where he is and should reconsider his decision.

He also used the examples of Philippe Coutinho and Georginio Wijnaldum, whose careers plummeted after their transfers away from Liverpool. Coutinho joined Barcelona in 2018 for over £105 million + add ons while Wijnaldum joined Paris Saint-Germain last summer on a free transfer. Both failed to make any impact for their respective clubs and Coutinho ended up joining Aston Villa this summer.

Saunders used them as an example for Mane and said:

"But he's the star player in a magnificent team. Coutinho and Wijnaldum, around the corner, the grass is not always greener. He should stay where he is. He is in his prime right now. There is more to win."

He added:

"If he goes to Bayern Munich from Liverpool, it's got to be for money. Every week you're playing against teams and you're beating them 5-0, 4-0, or 6-0. It's not a challenge."

Liverpool star Sadio Mane 'wants a fresh challenge'

Jamie O'Hara was on the same talkSPORT show and disagreed with Saunders.

He added that the Senegal star has won everything at Liverpool and is only looking for a move as he eyes a fresh challenge. He said:

"I don't know the situation and why it's the way it is, but maybe he just wants something new. Maybe it's not about money and he just wants a fresh challenge. Sometimes you've been at a club for a long period of time, maybe he just wants to freshen up himself with a new challenge and a new set of targets and a new goal."

He added:

"He's won everything at L'pool. It's not like he's not going to win things at Bayern Munich, he might want a new challenge. He might want to win something else."

Mane hinted at an exit last week by not shutting down rumors of a move away from Anfield. He wanted to reveal his decision after the Champions League final, but decided to stay mum after the Reds were beaten by Real Madrid.

