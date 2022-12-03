“Arrest Tite”, “Should have started” – Brazil fans question why 25-year-old star is not part of playing XI for FIFA World Cup game against Cameroon

Brazil fans are questioning Tite's decision not to start Bruno Guimaraes in their clash with Cameroon in Group G at the FIFA World Cup.

Guimaraes, 25, has been in fine form for Newcastle United this season.

The former Olympique Lyonnais midfielder has scored three goals and provided two assists in 14 appearances across competitions.

He has quickly become one of the Premier League's most admired midfield talents due to his creativity and passing abilities.

However, Tite has refused to start the Newcastle midfielder, instead pairing Manchester United's Fred with Liverpool's Fabinho in the middle of the park.

Brazil have already qualified for the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup but can become the only side to do so by winning all of their group games.

They beat Serbia 2-0 in their opener and Switzerland 1-0 in their second fixture.

Tite has rung in the changes following their victory over the Swiss and has brought in Ederson to replace Alisson Becker as goalkeeper.

Dani Alves becomes the oldest captain in Selecao's history at a FIFA World Cup at the age of 39.

He is at right-back and in defense alongside Eder Militao, Gleison Bremer, and Alex Telles.

Fred and Fabinho are in midfield, with Antony, Gabriel Martinelli, and Rodrygo in attack.

They are behind Arsenal frontman Gabriel Jesus in a new-look side for Brazil.

However, many fans wanted to see Guimaraes start against Cameroon, here are some of their reactions from Twitter:

CBF Futebol @CBF_Futebol



Os 11 jogadores que iniciarão a partida entre e foram definidos pelo técnico Tite e sua comissão.



Classificada para as oitavas de final, a Seleção Brasileira busca garantir o primeiro lugar do Grupo G.



Os 11 jogadores que iniciarão a partida entre e foram definidos pelo técnico Tite e sua comissão. Classificada para as oitavas de final, a Seleção Brasileira busca garantir o primeiro lugar do Grupo G. Vamos juntos por mais uma vitória!

@kiyIU10 @TheEuropeanLad Bruno should have started instead of fred

♣ @wanda11ii @TheEuropeanLad Bruno deserves a start ffs Arrest tite

Manuel @Thinman__ 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad



Brazil XI: Ederson; Dani Alves, Militao, Bremer, Alex Telles; Fabinho, Fred, Rodrygo; Antony, Gabriel Jesús, Martinelli. Cameroon XI: Epassy; Fai, Tolo, Wooh, Ebosse; Ngamaleu, Anguissa, Kunde; Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting, Mbeumo. This Brazil team is stacked bruh.. completely different XI. Bruno G should be starting though

Neymar looks set to return for Brazil in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup

Neymar may be back for Selecao soon

Brazil are expected to face South Korea in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup should they top Group G.

Neymar's availability is of interest after the Paris Saint-Germain forward picked up a foot injury in the opening win over Serbia.

He missed Selecao's victory over Switzerland, and fears grew over his chances of playing again in the tournament in Qatar.

However, according to UOL (via Brasil Edition), Neymar could be set to make the substitute bench for Selecao's last 16 clash.

It is a huge boost to Tite's side, as the PSG forward was in fine form heading into the World Cup.

He has scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists in 20 appearances across competitions.

Many are pinning Brazil's hopes of winning the tournament on the former Barcelona attacker.

It could be his last chance to win the FIFA World Cup.

