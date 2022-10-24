Arrigo Sacchi includes surprise 23-year-old among 3 Liverpool stars as part of his dream 2022 FIFA World Cup all-star XI

Former AC Milan and Italy manager Arrigo Sacchi has named three Liverpool players, including France defender Ibrahima Konate, in his ideal 2022 FIFA World Cup all-star XI.

Konate, 23, has established himself as a direct competitor to Joel Matip in the right centre-back role since arriving from RB Leipzig for £36 million last summer. He started 26 games last season and helped the club lift the FA Cup and the League Cup in his debut campaign at Anfield.

However, a host of injuries have so far limited Konate's minutes this term. He is currently recovering from a muscle injury and is expected to return to action before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥈| Ibrahima Konate could be in line for a call up to the France squad for the World Cup as a replacement for Raphael Varane, who is now likely to miss out through injury. [ @lequipe 🥈| Ibrahima Konate could be in line for a call up to the France squad for the World Cup as a replacement for Raphael Varane, who is now likely to miss out through injury. [@lequipe] https://t.co/QKeKjz0CDb

In an interview with Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Liverpool Echo), Sacchi named Konate in his 2022 FIFA World Cup dream team alongside Netherlands star Virgil van Dijk. He also backed Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is expected to receive an England call-up in light of Kyle Walker and Reece James' respective injuries, in his lineup.

Apart from Konate, Sacchi also named two other France internationals in his team in 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe.

He picked the 2022 Yashin Trophy winner Thibaut Courtois as his goalkeeper while naming his Belgian compatriot Kevin De Bruyne in his three-man midfield. Sacchi also included Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who is set to feature in his fifth and final FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year, in a creative role in his side.

Arrigo Sacchi's XI (4-3-1-2): Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Joao Cancelo; Kevin De Bruyne, Joshua Kimmich, Pedri; Lionel Messi; Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp offers update on Ibrahima Konate injury

Speaking at a pre-match press conference last week, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shed light on the extent of Konate's recent muscle injury. He told reporters (via This Is Anfield):

"Ibou is not in team training yet, but we knew before it would not be that long. He will, in the end, be out for maybe 10 days before he can start training again."

Klopp estimated a late October return date for Konate and added:

"When was [the injury]? Rangers? So, tomorrow is a week and then maybe Saturday, whenever, he is back in training. He is not out for long, so if he can train fully, he is available."

Konate has made two appearances so far this season. With Joel Matip also out injured, Joe Gomez is currently deputizing at right centre-back for Liverpool.

Poll : 0 votes