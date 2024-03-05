Arsenal ace Kai Havertz grabs unique honor with his goal against Sheffield United which can never be achieved by anyone else now

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz made a unique record during the Gunners' 6-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League on Monday (March 4).

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal traveled to Bramall Lane last night to face Chris Wilder's Sheffield United. Martin Odegaard broke the deadlock early in the match by scoring in the fifth minute. An own goal from Jayden Bogle doubled the Gunners' lead (13') before Gabriel Martinelli scored the third goal of the evening just two minutes later (15').

Former Chelsea forward Kai Havertz scored the fourth goal (25') for Arsenal while Declan Rice made it 5-0 in the 39th minute. Ben White made the scoreline more disheartening for the Blades as the Englishman scored the sixth goal of the game (58') in the second half.

With five different goalscorers and an own goal, the Gunners thrashed Sheffield United 6-0. However, German forward Kai Havertz also made an unrepeatable record during the game. As per Sky Sports, Havertz, who scored in the 25th minute, netted the 150,000th goal in the history of the English top flight.

This season, the former Chelsea forward has made 37 appearances for the Gunners, bagging eight goals and three assists. Next up, the Gunners will host Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on March 9 (Saturday).

Thierry Henry heaps praise on Arsenal player for his off-the-ball ability

Former French forward Thierry Henry has lauded Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard for his performance and ability off the ball. The Gunners icon stated that the Norwegian midfielder's work off the ball.

Thierry Henry said (via Sky Sports):

"I’m going to point at Kai Havertz. He does ever so well. Odegaard again, every time we talk about him, on the ball. What he does off the ball is second to none."

The midfielder completed his move to north London in August 2021 for a reported transfer fee of £30 million, plus bonuses worth around £4 million, from Real Madrid after a brief loan period with the Gunners.

Since joining the Gunners, Odegaard has made 139 appearances, bagging 33 goals and 22 assists. Moreover, the 25-year-old has also been given the captain's armband by Arteta.