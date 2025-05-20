  • home icon
Arsenal ahead of Chelsea in race to sign 20-year-old attacker from rival European club: Reports

By Okenna Okere
Modified May 20, 2025 21:07 GMT
Enzo Maresca (left) &amp; Mikel Arteta (right) - All images from Getty
Enzo Maresca (left) & Mikel Arteta (right) - All images from Getty

Arsenal are reportedly leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens this summer. The 20-year-old is also the subject of strong interest from fellow Premier League sides Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Gittens has established himself as a promising attacking talent in Europe in the 2024-25 season. The left-winger recorded his best outing for Borussia Dortmund, contributing 12 goals and five assists in 48 games across competitions.

The England U-21 star is now a target for multiple top clubs, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United, and even Bayern Munich looking to secure his services. However, as per Caught Offside, Gittens would prefer a move back to England, and the Gunners are currently in pole position to sign the Dortmund star.

Although Mikel Arteta's side is more focused on landing a centre-forward this summer, signing Gittens would mean more depth in attack. The north London club has mostly relied on Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the wings, and having Gittens, who can operate on both flanks, would be a major boost.

Similarly, the English youngster could be a good addition for Chelsea. Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto, and Jadon Sancho have not been convincing, while Mykhailo Mudryk is still suspended amid doping allegations.

Borussia Dortmund are aware of the interest in Gittens and are waiting for the right offer. His contract does not expire until 2028, and he is valued at about €55 million.

"If he didn’t get injured, he’d potentially be a Ballon d’Or nominee" - Alex Iwobi makes Ballon d'Or claim about Arsenal forward

Former Arsenal star Alex Iwobi believes that Bukayo Saka could have been a Ballon d'Or contender if not for the injuries he suffered this season. Saka, notably, missed out on several matches after a hamstring injury he sustained last December.

Speaking recently, Iwobi told Inside Scoop (via Arsenal Insider):

"One thing about him, it’s not just that there’s a player in there, but he’s actually humble. He’s willing to learn and that’s what I think got him ahead of others. He’s always listening, so I think that’s really what’s helped him. I think if he didn’t get injured, he’d potentially be a Ballon d’Or nominee. I think the sky is the limit, man. He’s too cold."

After a long layoff, Saka returned to action in early April, but couldn't do much to help Arsenal avoid another trophyless campaign. He has 12 goals and 14 assists from 36 matches across competitions this term.

Edited by Arshit Garg
