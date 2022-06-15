Arsenal ahead of Chelsea and Real Madrid in race to sign 25-year old forward: Reports

Arsenal are in pole position to secure Gabriel Jesus' signature ahead of their rivals like Chelsea and Real Madrid, who have also been linked with the striker. The Manchester City forward emerged as the Gunners' top target for the summer transfer window with Mikel Arteta in need of a top striker.

Journalist Andre Hernan has provided encouragement to the Arsenal faithful by suggesting that their club is indeed leading the race for the Brazilian's signature. He conveyed that both Chelsea and Real Madrid are a 'step behind' the Gunners.

SPORT reported earlier that the Blues were also monitoring Jesus after the takeover led by the Todd Boehly consortium was approved. Further, there have been talks of Romelu Lukaku wanting to re-join Inter Milan on loan, which further encouraged Chelsea to line-up a move for the 25-year old striker.

Jesus is well aware that at this stage in his career he needs to be playing games week in and week out. He made 41 appearances in the 2021-22 campaign and contributed 13 goals and 12 assists. However, the arrival of Erling Haaland and that of Julian Alvarez next month will only make life difficult for the Brazilian and that's where Arsenal can give him the platform he requires.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Tielemans is priority signing and new contacts with Leicester will take place soon. twitter.com/FabrizioRomano… Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Youri Tielemans is part of the list too, highly rated - UCL football could be key. Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus on top of their list after new direct contacts on player side. He’s expected to leave Manchester City after Haaland deal, no direct contacts between clubs yet.Youri Tielemans is part of the list too, highly rated - UCL football could be key. Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus on top of their list after new direct contacts on player side. He’s expected to leave Manchester City after Haaland deal, no direct contacts between clubs yet. 🇧🇷 #AFCYouri Tielemans is part of the list too, highly rated - UCL football could be key. Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans are still top of the list for Arsenal this summer. Expectation on GJ is for him to join a Premier League club, as reported today morning.Tielemans is priority signing and new contacts with Leicester will take place soon. Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans are still top of the list for Arsenal this summer. Expectation on GJ is for him to join a Premier League club, as reported today morning. ⚪️🔴 #AFCTielemans is priority signing and new contacts with Leicester will take place soon. ⤵️ twitter.com/FabrizioRomano…

Alexandre Lacazette is leaving as a free agent and there is no clarity on whether Eddie Nketiah will sign a new deal or not. Hence, the Manchester City forward will more or less be untouchable in the starting XI.

Football Insider reported earlier this month that the north London club have already reached a personal agreement with the 25-year-old.

Real Madrid were also a part of the race alongside Chelsea but Los Blancos have been unable to help Vinicius Jr. secure a Spanish passport so far. This makes it difficult for them to add his compatriot Jesus to their ranks. However, having failed to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain in addition to the uncertain futures of Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz, they will look for other options.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to battle for Bayern Munich star

With Antonio Conte at the helm, it could be said that Tottenham Hotspur are enjoying one of their most eventful and exciting transfer windows in recent times. The Italian has signed Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan and Fraser Forster from Southampton, with the signing of Yves Bissouma (via Football Insider) also in its closing stages.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Arsenal remain confident and on course to sign Youri Tielemans before the month is out. Interest from Tottenham was never too advanced. But Bissouma's incoming arrival will allay fears Spurs could hijack the deal. Tielemans is one of Arteta's top priorities. Arsenal remain confident and on course to sign Youri Tielemans before the month is out. Interest from Tottenham was never too advanced. But Bissouma's incoming arrival will allay fears Spurs could hijack the deal. Tielemans is one of Arteta's top priorities.

The Gunners could now face competition from their local rivals for their midfield target Youri Tielemans as well. Kicker reported that both the clubs are interested in signing Bayern Munich's Marcel Sabitzer, who is available for a price tag between €15m-20m.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far