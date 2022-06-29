Arsenal All or Nothing: How much will Gunners earn from Amazon documentary?

Arsenal are reportedly set to receive £10m from Amazon for their upcoming All or Nothing documentary on the north London outfit.

A report by the Mirror states that the amount the Gunners will be paid is close to what Tottenham and Manchester City received from the digital streaming giants.

The Arsenal All or Nothing documentary will be released across eight episodes, with the first three episodes set to be released on August 4. The trailer for the series was released on Tuesday. Episodes four to six will be released on August 11 followed by the final two episodes a fortnight ago.

The All or Nothing series has proven to be immensely popular across the world. The series brings fans closer to happenings in the dressing room and backstage intrigue.

Manchester City were the first football club to be featured, with Amazon focusing on their impressive 'centurion' title-winning campaign in 2018.

Tottenham were covered in 2020 while Juventus had their series released in 2021. Brazil had their 2019 Copa America-winning run covered in their 2020 documentary.

Arsenal fans will be hoping to gain insight into the fallout between Mikel Arteta and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as well as backstage reactions to their failure to secure a top-four finish.

Arsenal could gain increased exposure from the All or Nothing Series

The Gunners are among the most followed clubs on social media.

Beyond the monetary gains from Amazon, the All or Nothing offers the sports teams that are profiled with increased coverage across the globe.

Amazon Prime is available in all six permanently inhabited continents and has over 200 million subscriptions around the world. Football clubs in the 21st century place a high emphasis on their brand expansion, with social media engagements a veritable source of income.

The All or Nothing series helps improve football teams' reach across the world. Tottenham opened up a new global store in partnership with Amazon to sell club merchandise following their increased visibility.

Arsenal are already one of the most popular football clubs across the world. The club has a combined 80 million followers across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as of May 2022.

The upcoming All or Nothing Series could help create new fans in different parts of the world and the club hierarchy could have plans in place to monetize the increased reach.

