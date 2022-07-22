"Arsenal was always my dream club" - 30-year-old star speaks about fighting for his place and top 4 ambitions

Right-back Cedric Soares has opened up about the experience of playing for his 'dream club' Arsenal and how Mikel Arteta’s side could fulfill their top-four ambitions this season.

The 30-year-old full-back initially joined the Gunners on a six-month loan spell from Southampton at the start of 2020. He has since earned his place in the team and is expected to play an important role for the north Londoners next season.

Speaking to ESPN, Soares opened up about playing for such a “massive club” and the happiness of being involved. He said:

“Arsenal was always my dream club since I started to play in Southampton. I always had the goal to move to Arsenal, and this didn't change. Of course you are more happy when you are involved. Being involved here in a massive club like this, with the project we have and the goals the team is fighting for, I want to be here. I feel much more established. I feel I earned my space inside the group and I want to keep growing.”

Until November 2021, Cedric had only played five games for Arteta. He ended the season by starting 14 of their final 17 Premier League matches. Explaining the importance of perseverance, Cedric said:

“In football, you need to be patient but the key is how you prepare yourself. I kept training well even when I was not an option. This is how I grew up and this is how I was taught. This is what helped me to have a great run of games and give a good answer to the manager and the team.”

Losing two games right at the business end of the season (Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United) derailed the Lononders’ campaign. Cedric claimed that the team this season are more experienced and should aim to finish inside the top four this term.

He added:

“I think a club like Arsenal wants to fight for [the top four] and right now, the group is more experienced, the project is very clear, the idea of the coach is very clear. I think we should have this target.”

Since joining the club in the winter of 2020, Cedric has played 55 matches across competitions, recording two goals and five assists.

Cedric Soares backs Arsenal new boy Fabio Vieira to settle in quickly

Earlier this month, the Gunners signed Fabio Vieira for a €40 million fee from FC Porto. The 22-year-old played 76 games for the Portuguese outfit between the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons, recording 10 goals and 18 assists.

Interestingly, seven goals and 16 assists came in the 2021-22 season alone, which prompted Arsenal to go after the player. Vieira’s pre-season has been hampered by a foot injury, but Cedric has taken it upon himself to help him settle.

Backing the 22-year-old to acclimate quickly at Arsenal, the defender said:

“He has a similar mentality to me, which is great to see. I'm helping him to settle. Fabio is a very intelligent player from what I saw in Portugal. I never played with him but from what I saw, analysing games and watching his performances, he had a really good season.

“He has fantastic quality. He is a technical player with quality and ability. He has a lot of vision for the last pass as well. This quality that you look a lot for in the players, I think Fabio has got it. I am sure he will adapt quick, he is intelligent you know?”

