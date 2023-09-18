Arsenal analyzing Brazilian midfielder who already has 2 offers from Chelsea - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly analyzing Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo, who drew attention from the Gunners' Premier League rivals Chelsea.

According to reports, the teenager is rated highly, with the Blues already having bids worth €20 million and €23 million rejected by the Brazilian outfit (via Sport Witness). Clearly, the 17-year-old will not be a cheap option should Mikel Arteta's side choose to pursue next year.

Several top European clubs are reportedly eyeing a move for the defensive midfielder. Real Madrid, Barcelona, and the previously mentioned Premier League sides are in the race for Moscardo's signature.

So far, the youngster has managed 12 appearances for his current employer's first team. Hence, the player will have to be patient if and when he does complete a big move to the abovementioned sides.

Currently, Arsenal have several players who occupy defensive midfield roles. New signing Declan Rice and the experienced Thomas Partey will certainly be preferred ahead of the youngster. Moreover, the Gunners can turn to former Chelsea star Jorginho who joined the Emirates in January earlier this year.

Should Moscardo join Arsenal, he may be sent out on loan for further development. Brazilian winger Marquinhos, aged 20, moved to north London in the summer of 2022 and is currently undergoing his second loan spell (with Nantes). Moscardo could face similar circumstances.

"Two quality players in each position" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta explains David Raya start in Everton win

David Raya (via Getty Images)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provided an explanation for starting new goalkeeper David Raya in the Gunners' 1-0 win against Everton on Sunday (via September 17).

Leandro Trossard scored the only goal of the game as the north London outfit secured their second clean sheet of the season. On debut, Raya, who's on a season-long loan at the Emirates, didn't have much to do as Everton registered just one shot on target.

Addressing the reason for his start, Arteta said (via Metro):

"I think I mentioned it that we wanted to build a squad with two quality players in each position, with different characteristics, and we have got that now."

"And to maximise that they have to play games, and we have a lot of things coming up now. And we have the same with other players we have rotated and there will be a lot of game-time in the next few weeks."

The first choice between the sticks, Aaron Ramsdale may feel hard done by, given he hasn't done too much wrong this season. However, the England international could return in goal for the Gunners' UEFA Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday (September 20).