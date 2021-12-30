"Arsenal approached my agent" - Brazilian midfielder reveals Premier League dream and opens up on interest from Mikel Arteta's side

Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has admitted he wants to play in the Premier League one day. The Brazilian also revealed that Arsenal made an approach for him in the summer transfer window.

The midfielder has been impressive since joining Lyon from Athletico Paranaense in January 2020. Guimaraes has since earned himself his first call-up to the Brazilian national team. He was a fixture for his country in their successful 2020 Tokyo Olympics campaign, winning the gold medal.

Arsenal have long been admirers of Guimaraes, having wanted to sign him before he joined Lyon last year. The Gunners were ready to pursue the Brazilian again earlier this summer but decided against making a bid.

Speaking to Globo, the midfielder confirmed Arsenal's interest in him during the summer transfer window. He said:

"Arsenal approached my agent, but there was no offer. My aim, and I made it clear to Juninho, is to win a title with Lyon. The fans have not had one for a long time. We have the Coupe de France, the Europa League and the league. It is difficult with the level that PSG are at, but anything can happen."

Despite having not moved to Arsenal earlier this year, Guimaraes maintains that he dreams of playing in the Premier League one day. He said:

"My aim is to win a title here, but I have never hidden my desire to play in the Premier League"

Although Lyon have had a disappointing season so far, Guimaraes has been one of their standout players. He has made 17 league appearances for the French side this campaign. However, it would not come as a surprise if the Brazilian leaves the club during the January transfer window.

Arsenal set for a huge January transfer window

Aubameyang has not featured for Arsenal since December 7th

Mikel Arteta will have a few important decisions to make during the January transfer window as Arsenal look to finish in the top 4.

Firstly, the Spaniard will have to decide whether or not to sell club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The striker was dropped from the team entirely earlier this month after the club decided to take disciplinary action against him. Aubameyang is Arsenal's highest earner and Mikel Arteta will know he cannot afford to not play the striker while he's still at the club. The Gunners boss will have to make a decision on the Gabon striker's future soon.

Another dilemma on Arsenal's hands will be the African Cup of Nations. The Gunners are set to lose the likes of Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Nicolas Pepe. The London giants will need to bring in suitable reinforcements to help them navigate through a tricky fixture list.

It remains to be seen what Arsenal decide to do during the January transfer window.

