"Arsenal aren’t going away" - Journalist claims Gunners could sign striker PL for £40m alongside top target Benjamin Sesko in the summer

Journalist Steve Kay believes that Arsenal could come back in to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins in the summer transfer window. The Gunners were seemingly on the hunt for a new number nine in January, with the north Londoners being linked with Watkins.

Ad

Things have gotten worse for Arsenal since deadline day, with Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz out for the rest of the season with injuries. Discussing the England international on KSI TV, Kay said (via The Boot Room):

“Yeah, with Ollie Watkins. I had a conversation today with the main man and Arsenal aren’t going away from Ollie Watkins. Because of the injury to Gabriel Jesus, he may not be expected back until possibly into 2026, maybe November, late, late. I’ve been told that Ollie Watkins is still on the agenda because they need two strikers."

Ad

Trending

He added:

“That £40m will stay on the table and if Watkins is happy to come, he will come. I’ve also been told this will not affect going in for a main striker like a Sesko. It won’t be any more than £40m. £40m is the only number I know of, it may be a bit lower than that because it’s another year.”

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa are willing to let go of Watkins after losing Jhon Duran in the winter. The 29-year-old striker has made 36 appearances across competitions so far this season, bagging 13 goals and nine assists. He's currently contracted at Villa Park till the summer of 2028.

Premier League striker could leave current club amid interest from Liverpool and Arsenal - Reports

Alexander Isak

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak could reportedly leave the Magpies amid interest from top Premier League clubs Arsenal and Liverpool. This is according to a report from The Mirror, which claims that Eddie Howe and Co. could demand a whopping £150 million in transfer fees to let him go (via National World).

Ad

While these sides may not be willing to meet Newcastle United's demands, the Magpies do have sufficient negotiation power. At the moment, the Sweden international is contracted at St. James' Park till the summer of 2028, with the club looking to further extend this deal.

Despite this being the case, Newcastle could be forced into lowering their asking price if Isak wishes to leave. It wouldn't be surprising to see the former Real Sociedad star depart in search of Champions League football.

So far this season, the Swede has scored 21 goals and bagged five assists in 30 appearances across competitions for the Magpies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback