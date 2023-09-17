Arsenal to battle Manchester United and Liverpool for 19-year-old wonderkid - Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are prepared to go head-to-head for the signing of Israeli starlet Oscar Gloukh, as per The Sun. The three clubs are interested in the teenage midfielder, who plays in Austria for Red Bull Salzburg.

Israeli attacking midfielder Gloukh announced himself with his performances for his country at the U-19 Euros last year. The 19-year-old starred for Israel as they reached the final, scoring in the defeat against England.

Manchester United are keen to sign the talented midfielder, with a view for him to potentially replace Bruno Fernandes eventually. However, the Red Devils will face stern competition for the youngster's signature, who has attracted interest from multiple top European sides.

Along with the Red Devils, a number of other Premier League sides are interested in the midfielder. Liverpool and Arsenal have sent scouts to watch the attacking midfielder. Like Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are keen to sign the teenager and allow him to develop into a future star in their ranks.

However, Gloukh's future may lie elsewhere due to his affiliation with the Red Bull group. Players tend to move from Salzburg to its sister club RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga, such as Ibrahima Konate, Benjamin Sesko and many others have done in the past.

Who is Oscar Gloukh and why do Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal want him?

Oscar Gloukh has been labeled as one of the biggest talents from Israel in recent years. He was part of the Israeli side that finished second at the U-19 Euros last year, following which he joined RB Salzburg from Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The attacking midfielder has established himself as a regular for the Austrian club since his arrival for £6 million in January 2023. He has featured in eight games for his club this season, with a goal and three assists to his name. He has also made his senior international bow for his country, and was on the scoresheet in their game against Romania this month.

Gloukh was close to joining Spanish giants Barcelona, but their offer arrived too late. The youngster had already reached an agreement to join Salzburg by the time the Catalans sent him an offer. Borussia Dortmund and Ajax were also interested in signing the midfield talent prior to his Salzburg move.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are not likely to be the only suitors for the teenage star in the coming months. If he keeps up his performance levels, more sides will be lining up for his signature.