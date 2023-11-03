Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners not in talks for Benjamin Sesko; Ben White close to renewal, and more - November 3, 2023

Arsenal travel to St. James' Park on Saturday (November 4) to face Newcastle United in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta will be eager to return to winning ways after a 3-1 midweek defeat to West Ham United in the EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are not in talks to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamim Sesko. Elsewhere, defender Ben White is close to extending his stay at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 3, 2023.

Arsenal not in talks for Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko has been a hit at the Red Bull Arena.

Arsenal are not in talks with RB Leipzig regarding a move for Benjamin Sesko, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The north London side are in the market for a new No. 9 and have been linked with the Slovenian forward ahead of January. The 20-year-old has been in fine form this season, registering six goals in 13 games for the Bundesliga side.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that a move away from Leipzig is more likely in the summer of 2024 or 2025.

"Some Arsenal fans are asking me about reports linking them with an interest in Benjamin Sesko, but I’m not currently aware of anything concrete happening there.

"He’s being linked with many clubs, but as far as I understand, it’s nothing advanced at the moment, just normal scouting activity," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I really like Sesko, he’d be excellent choice for every club around Europe. Still, it’s important to respect RB Leipzig as well, because at the moment they don’t want to sell – they don’t want to lose any of their top players in January.

"As I recently reported, this is more likely to be one for summer 2024 or even 2025."

Romano went on to name Brentford striker Ivan Toney as a realistic target for the Gunners, adding that Chelsea are also eyeing the Englishman.

“In terms of strikers for Arsenal, I’ve already spoken about the interest in Ivan Toney, but it’s not an easy deal, and Chelsea are also informed on his situation.

"So that remains an open race, but I’m not aware of the Gunners pursuing Sesko as an alternative for now," wrote Romano.

Toney's eight-month ban from football for illegal betting ends in January.

Ben White close to renewal

Ben White has been impressive at the Emirates recently.

Ben White is close to signing a new deal at the Emirates, according to Football Insider.

Mikel Arteta has developed his team in leaps and bounds and is now keen to protect his assets. Arsenal have recently extended the contracts of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, and White is now the next in line.

The English defender has done well since arriving at the Emirates two years ago. His consistent performances and versatility has impressed the Gunners, who are ready to reward his efforts.

Arteta trusts the player and is pushing to ensure that he stays at the club for a while. The 26-year-old's contract with the north London side runs till 2026.

Bacary Sagna slams Martin Odegaard critics

Martin Odegaard (centre) is a talismanic figure at the Emirates.

Former Arsenal full-back Bacary Sagna reckons Martin Odegaard's critics are wide off the mark. The Norwegian midfielder has been an inspiring figure for the north London side, but his form has taken a hit in recent games.

Sagna, though, told Genting Casino that Odegaard has done enough for the Gunners to command respect.

"It’s human nature to question why a player that has performed so brilliantly isn’t doing so well at any given moment, but if you looked at Odegaard’s last 100 games for Arsenal, you could say that in 95 of them, he has been amazing," said Sagna.

He continued:

"It is possible for a player to have a few bad games. At the moment, Odegaard isn’t playing his best football, but that is normal.

"Look at what he has done throughout his time wearing the shirt. It’s crazy to be critical of Odegaard without considering his body of work when playing for Arsenal.”

Odegaard has been wearing the armband for Arteta's team since the start of last season.