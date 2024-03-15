Arsenal or Bayern Munich? Bastian Schweinsteiger names his favorite to win the UEFA Champions League Q/F clash

Bayern Munich legend Bastian Schweinsteiger reckons his former club's track record makes them the favorites against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions quarter-finals.

The Champions League last eight draws have been announced and the Gunners are set to play against Bayern. Borussia Dortmund, the other German club in the competition, will take on Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid and Manchester City will face off in a repeat of last season's semi-finals, which City won en route to their trophy win. Barcelona, on the other hand, face Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern and Arsenal have previously locked horns in European competitions on several occasions, with the Bavarians getting the better of the ties mostly. The games will also see former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane come up against the Gunners.

Schweinsteiger reacted to the draw, writing on Twitter:

The draw for the quarter-final of the Champions League did what it promised. Both German clubs are avoiding the big names for the time being and are allowed to play their second legs in front of their home crowd.

"Nevertheless, I see @BVB as an outsider in the game against @Atleti's team. The @FCBayern, on the other hand, has shown in the past that @Arsenal suits them and will do everything to reach the semi-finals."

Bayern defeated Lazio 3-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16. The Gunners, meanwhile, managed a penalty shootout win against Porto to book their slot in the last eight of the competition.

Arsenal will have supporters' advantage at the Emirates against Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich fans are prohibited from traveling to the Emirates for the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals first-leg clash against Arsenal on April 9.

UEFA have handed the Bavarians a ban after their supporters threw fireworks in the Round of 16 clash at Lazio's home. As a result, the north London club will have a supporters' number advantage inside the stadium.

Bayern are currently second in the Bundesliga with 57 points from 27 matches, ten points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen. On the other hand, the Gunners are leading the Premier League title race with 64 points from 28 matches.

The last time the north London side face Bayern was in the 2016-17 season, when they lost 10-2 in the Round of 16. This is also their first Champions League quarter-final appearance since the 2009-10 season.