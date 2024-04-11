Arsenal or Bayern Munich? Jurgen Klinsmann picks winner of the tie, names key player who will decide second leg

German legend Jurgen Klinsmann believes Bayern Munich are favorites in their UEFA Champions League tie against Arsenal and has picked Harry Kane to be the difference-maker.

The quarterfinal match-up is currently level at 2-2 after this week's first leg at the Emirates Stadium. Kane scored in that game, netting a 32nd-minute penalty to give the Bavarians a 2-1 lead after goals from teammate Serge Gnabry (18') and Bukayo Saka (12'). Leandro Trossard equalized for the Gunners in the 76th minute.

Klinsmann recently previewed the second leg, set to take place at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, April 17, on ESPN FC. He believes the scales are in Bayern Munich's favor and said (as quoted by TBR Football):

“I would say it’s 70-30 for Bayern. There’s a certain Harry Kane in there, there’s Harry Kane in there he’s double motivated, he wants to win a title finally and it’s against Arsenal.”

Kane has beaten Arsenal on only seven occasions in his 20 matches against them (19 for Tottenham Hotspur). However, he enjoys a stellar record in those games, recording 15 goals and two assists.

The Englishman has also been on a tear for Bayern Munich this term, his debut campaign with the Bundesliga giants. Kane has recorded 39 goals and 12 assists in 38 matches across competitions and has inarguably been his side's best player in a disappointing season.

"Clearest penalty I've ever seen" - Harry Kane on Gabriel's error during Arsenal 2-2 Bayern Munich

The 2-2 draw at the Emirates earlier this week had plenty of drama outside of the goals as well.

The most notable non-goal incident came midway through the second half. Arsenal were awarded a free-kick in their own box and after the referee's whistle, goalkeeper David Raya passed the ball to Gabriel Magalhaes. However, the centre-back picked the ball up and repositioned it before passing it back to Raya.

Referee Glenn Nyberg didn't award a penalty and let the game carry on, inviting criticism from plenty in the Bayern Munich squad. Harry Kane expressed his frustration with the decision after the match, saying (as quoted by the Daily Mail):

"We should have gotten a clear penalty when the referee blew his whistle. The goalkeeper passed the ball and Gabriel took it into his hands. That’s the clearest penalty I’ve ever seen."

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel later said that Nyberg told him he didn't award the penalty as it was a "kid's mistake" (via the same Daily Mail article). Tuchel added that the referee said he would not give a spot-kick for an error of that nature in a Champions League quarterfinal.