Arsenal have bid accepted for Premier League star - Reports

Arsenal is reportedly close to completing a move for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White after having a bid accepted by the Seagulls. The England international has become one of the most sought-after players in the Premier League over the last two seasons.

According to Football London, Arsenal had tabled a £40 million bid for Ben White, which Brighton swiftly rejected. The Gunners have reportedly returned with a £50 million offer for the Englishman, which Graham Potter's side has accepted.

Ben White rose to prominence during his loan spell with Leeds United in the Championship. He played a key role in Leeds United's Championship-winning season in the 2019-20 campaign, helping Marcelo Bielsa's side seal automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds United was desperate to keep hold of Ben White last summer but had several bids for the 23-year-old rejected by Brighton.

Despite Graham Potter's side enduring a disappointing Premier League campaign which saw them finish 16th in the Premier League table, Ben White emerged as one of the breakout stars of the league last season. He won Brighton's Player of the Season award for the 2020-21 season.

White has attracted attention from a number of the Premier League's top clubs in recent months. Manchester United, Tottenham, and Arsenal have all been linked with a move for the Brighton star this summer.

Reports have suggested that Arsenal are close to completing a move for the defender after having a £50 million bid accepted for Ben White. Mikel Arteta is desperate to sign a top-quality defender to partner Gabriel Magalhaes in the center of defense next season.

Arsenal will need to sign an attacking midfielder after completing a move for Ben White

The signing of Ben White is likely to lift spirits at the Emirates. Arsenal has endured a difficult couple of seasons and was left disappointed after the club finished eighth in the Premier League last season.

Ben White is a player who has the potential to solve Arsenal's defensive woes.

Mikel Arteta will be keen to sign an attacking midfielder before the end of the transfer window to add some creativity and goals to his midfield.

The signing of Ben White is likely to improve Arsenal's defense, but the Gunners will need to bolster their attack if they are to challenge for Champions League places next season.

