"Arsenal are the big surprise in the goalkeepers market" - Fabrizio Romano shares latest Gunners transfer update 

Arsenal's reported interest in Brentford's David Raya has been labelled a 'big surprise' by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, the Italian journalist said (h/t The Boot Room):

"Arsenal are the big surprise in the goalkeepers market because Arsenal have entered the race. Arsenal had contacts with the camp of David Raya and they are considering to make a bid very soon. Something to add, from what I am hearing, David Raya prefers Arsenal over Bayern for many reasons, but he would love to join Arsenal."

Bayern Munich and Chelsea have been linked with Raya, who is in the final year of his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium and is valued at £40 million. He has played professionally in England since joining Blackburn Rovers' academy in 2012.

Since then, the Spain international (27) has gradually made himself into one of the Premier League's finest goalkeepers. Arsenal were reportedly interested in signing him before they splashed £30 million (with add-ons) to sign Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United.

The Englishman has been a crucial part of Mikel Arteta's team and has hardly put a foot wrong for them. He displaced Bernd Leno in his first season in north London and has made 78 appearances for them in his two seasons at the club.

Ramsdale (25) signed a new long-term contract in May, which extended his stay until June 2026. Despite the trust in the Englishman, it seems Arsenal's goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana, who worked with Raya at Brentford, hasn't been able to resist the Spaniard's availability.

Arsenal's Matt Turner linked with Nottingham Forest switch - reports

Nottingham Forest have apparently shown interest in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Tricky Trees have been chasing Manchester United's Dean Henderson in recent weeks after loaning him last season. But according to the journalist, Forest will only sign one out of Henderson and Turner.

The USA international joined the Emirates last summer from New England Revolution for a fee of €6.36 million. However, he didn't make a single Premier League appearance last season.

The 29-year-old could seek a new avenue if he wants more playing time. Nottingham Forest, who protected their Premier League status last season, could provide him with that.

Turner's chances of any meaningful playing time in an Arsenal shirt will end if David Raya makes the short journey from west to north London. He still has two years left on his contract at the Emirates.