Bayern Munich keen on signing Chelsea target by the end of the week - Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly keen on signing Chelsea target David Raya by the end of the week.

The Spanish goalkeeper seems set to leave the Bees this summer with a number of clubs keeping an eye on his situation. According to Fabrizio Romano (h/t Get German Football News), Bayern want him to play as Manuel Neuer's backup.

They are apparently fully focused on signing Raya, 27, who has less than a year left on his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium. Brentford value him at £40 million and he has been heavily linked with the Blues this summer.

This will automatically make him the most expensive goalkeeper in Bayern's history. The highest amount they paid for a custodian was in 2011 when they splashed €30 million (£25.77 million) on signing Neuer from Schalke 04.

The Bavarian giants could be in need of a new goalkeeper urgently given Yann Sommer's situation. The Switzerland international, as per Sky Sports, is in talks with Inter Milan over a summer transfer.

Sommer is expected to replace Andre Onana between the sticks at Inter, with the Cameroonian moving to Manchester United this month. Chelsea have also been in the market for a shot-stopper after Edouard Mendy's move to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Raya, in that regard, could provide Kepa Arrizabalaga with much-needed competition. But he would be aware that he can be Nueuer's long-term replacement at Bayern.

The legendary German goalkeeper is 37 years old and is in the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena.

Chelsea star says he has been impressed by Mykhaylo Mudryk

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell has stated that he has been impressed by Mykhaylo Mudryk this summer.

The Ukraine international arrived for an £88 million fee from Shakhtar Donetsk in January. But he failed to find the back of the net in his first 17 games across competitions for the club.

Mudryk found the net for Chelsea in pre-season, doing so in a 4-3 friendly win against Brighton & Hove Albion on 23 July. Chilwell (26), who is one of the club's senior players now, recently said (h/t the Athletic):

"His [Mudryk] decision-making has been bang-on: when to shoot, when to dribble, when to pass. I just said he needs to continue doing that and have confidence in his ability, that we’re all completely behind him. We all see how good he is, he just needs to keep up what he’s been doing."

Mudryk, 22, is expected to be a regular starter in Mauricio Pochettino's XI down the left flank, especially after the exits of Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic.