Chelsea looking to sign 25-year-old Spanish goalkeeper to replace Edouard Mendy - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move to sign Brighton & Hove Albion's Robert Sanchez as a replacement for Edouard Mendy.

The Senegal international struggled to find consistent playing time in the recently concluded season and was largely restricted to a role on the bench due to Kepa Arrizabalaga's resurgence. Mendy played just 12 times across competitions during the 2022-23 campaign.

The 31-year-old is now linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, he's on the cusp of joining Al-Ahli and could become the latest big-name player to make a move to the Middle East.

According to the Express (h/t Chelsea Chronicle), the Blues are keen on signing Sanchez as Mendy's potential replacement. Sanchez apparently trained away from Brighton's first team in the closing stages of last season due to his desire to leave the Amex.

The 25-year-old was consistently benched in favor of Jason Steele since April. Moreover, Brighton are reportedly set to sign Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen for £17 million, which could hint at Sanchez's departure.

Sanchez has two years left in his current deal, so it remains to be seen what price tag the Seagulls put on him. He has been with the south coast club since joining their academy from Levante in the summer of 2013.

The Spain international played his part in Brighton's historic sixth-place finish last season, making 23 Premier League appearances.

Chelsea urged to sign Tottenham-linked David Raya

David Raya is another Spanish goalkeeper playing in the Premier League whom Chelsea appreciate, but he's reportedly close to moving to Tottenham Hotspur.

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs are negotiating a fee for the Brentford custodian, while the Blues are said to hold an interest in him. In his CaughtOffside column, former Liverpool player Stan Collymore said (h/t Chelsea Chronicle):

"Just like Manchester United shouldn’t be starting next season with David De Gea or Dean Henderson in between the sticks, Chelsea shouldn’t be playing with Kepa. Those two clubs, as well as Tottenham Hotspur, all need new number ones.

He added:

"I know Daniel Levy is in the process of trying to sign David Raya from Brentford, but while the Bees’ £40m asking price remains a sticking point, why on earth aren’t Chelsea and Manchester United trying their luck? – He’s a good keeper."

Raya is valued at £40 million by the Bees. He ended last season with 154 saves in 38 Premier League games — the most by any goalkeeper in Europe's top five leagues.

