Premier League side pull out of race to sign £40 million rated Chelsea target - Reports

The pursuit of Brentford goalkeeper and Chelsea target David Raya has taken an unexpected turn as both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have decided to withdraw from the race.

According to insider sources, the English clubs have cooled their interest in the 27-year-old shot-stopper and shifted their focus elsewhere for goalkeeping reinforcements.

Raya's impressive performances last season had put him on the radar of several top-tier clubs, including Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. However, recent developments mean both clubs have addressed their goalkeeping needs through alternative means.

Manchester United secured a deal for Guglielmo Vicario, while Tottenham Hotspur finalized a move for Andre Onana, leaving Raya's potential transfer in the balance.

Meanwhile, Chelsea, another club that showed interest in the Spanish international, has their unique situation. The London side, under Mauricio Pochettino, appears ready to give divisive goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga a chance to prove his worth in the upcoming season.

The uncertainty surrounding Raya's future intensified as Brentford placed a hefty £40 million valuation on the goalkeeper. With just one year remaining on his contract, interested parties have hesitated to meet Brentford's asking price, leading to a standoff in negotiations.

Raya, who made 39 appearances across all competitions last season, conceding 47 goals and keeping 12 clean sheets, has attracted attention due to his standout performances. This led to him breaking into the Spanish national team, further fueling the interest of top clubs.

Raya can negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January 2024, should he reach the final year of his contract without securing a new deal, complicating the situation even further.

As the transfer window reaches its climax, it remains to be seen which club, if any, will meet Brentford's valuation and secure the services of the highly-rated goalkeeper. Until then, the future of David Raya remains uncertain, and his potential move to Chelsea hangs in the balance.

Bayern Munich initiates talks for Chelsea target David Raya, yet to meet valuation - Reports

Bayern Munich has recently entered into discussions with Brentford to secure a potential move for goalkeeper David Raya, who is also a target for Chelsea.

Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol reported that the German giants are in talks with Brentford, but they have not yet matched the English club's valuation for the shot-stopper.

Football Daily @footballdaily | Bayern Munich have opened talks with Brentford over a deal for goalkeeper David Raya but they are yet to reach the English club’s expectations for a transfer.



Brentford value the shot-stopper at £40m.



[via @SkyKaveh]. | Bayern Munich have opened talks with Brentford over a deal for goalkeeper David Raya but they are yet to reach the English club’s expectations for a transfer.Brentford value the shot-stopper at £40m.[via @SkyKaveh]. pic.twitter.com/Ykob0f7eHW

Brentford has placed a hefty £40 million price tag on Raya, making negotiations challenging. With Bayern Munich's interest confirmed, the future of David Raya remains uncertain.

With the final month of the summer transfer window in sight, Raya's transfer saga has entered another dimension with Bayern as the frontrunner to sign him.