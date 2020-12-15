Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta addresses Granit Xhaka red card

Arsenal fell to their fourth consecutive loss at home in the Premier League on Sunday. The Gunners were undone by Burnley as an own goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was enough for the visitors to secure the win.

A major turning point during the game was Granit Xhaka's sending-off after a sustained period of Arsenal pressure early in the second half.

The Swiss midfielder got into a tussle with Ashley Westwood, after having fouled Dwight McNeil on the halfway line. Xhaka proceeded to get sent off after a VAR check showed that the midfielder put his hand on Westwood's throat before shoving him to the ground.

When asked if he lamented Xhaka's actions, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said:

"Yes. But honestly, I think it was unacceptable to do that action and the players are in a moment that they are so willing to do more and fight more and show how committed they are, to be alive in the game. On this occasion Granit has overstepped the line. We cannot make those mistakes because they’re the wrong approach to what we’re trying to do. He’s made a mistake, clearly. The way the game was going, the dominance that we had… it was a game that we had to win and with 10 men it makes it much more difficult. You give the opponent a chance and you end up losing.”

This was the seventh time an Arsenal player has been sent off under Arteta's regime. The Spaniard took over as Arsenal boss almost a year ago and has since won the FA Cup and Community Shield with the Gunners.

Arsenal, however, have had a rough start to this season as they are currently languishing in 15th place in the Premier League, just 5 points above the drop-zone.

Arsenal have a tough schedule ahead of them

Mikel Arteta's men host high-flying Southampton on Wednesday night, as the Gunners will look to bounce back from the loss at Burnley.

Arsenal, who have not won any of their last five games in the Premier League, will come up against a Southampton side who have only lost once in their last nine fixtures. Ralph Hasenhuttl's men currently sit 4th in the Premier League table, two points behind league leaders, Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking about the game against Southampton, Arteta said:

"I prefer to play in 72 hours, the players are hurting, Thank you so much to the fans because I think they were tremendous behind the team with the support that they were giving, and knowing how difficult it has been for us in this competition in recent weeks."

Arsenal's fixtures don't get any easier over the holiday period as they travel to Everton before hosting Manchester City in the Carabao Cup. They will finish the year with a London derby against Chelsea followed by a trip to Brighton.

These next few weeks will certainly define Arsenal's domestic season.